Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Omicron Scare: New Coronavirus Variant Hits Sports Just As They Were Nearing Normality

Top European football teams, and especially those in the Premier League, have previously prevented their African players from traveling and playing for their countries because of the risks.

Omicron Scare: New Coronavirus Variant Hits Sports Just As They Were Nearing Normality
A petrol attendant stands next to a newspaper headline in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. As the world grapples with the emergence of the new variant of COVID-19, scientists in South Africa — where omicron was first identified — are scrambling to combat its spread across the country. | AP Photo

Trending

Omicron Scare: New Coronavirus Variant Hits Sports Just As They Were Nearing Normality
outlookindia.com
2021-11-30T19:14:22+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 7:14 pm

Golf, cricket and rugby became the first major sports to be affected by the new COVID-19 variant on Friday, prompting fears of renewed travel restrictions and disrupted events just as they were returning to normal nearly two years into the pandemic. (More Sports News)

European golfers withdrew midway through the season-opening DP World Tour tournament in Johannesburg and were scrambling to catch flights out of South Africa. Visiting cricket and rugby teams were doing the same.

Golf was the first to be hit by the emergence of the new B.1.1.529 variant that was initially identified in South Africa and is causing concern over fears that it may be more transmissible than current variants and resistant to vaccines.

It has already been detected in Israel, Hong Kong and Belgium as well as several other countries in southern Africa.

While the start of the World Tour was ruined, rugby games in South Africa in a new European-South African tournament were postponed “due to the sudden developments,” organizers said. A tour to South Africa by India’s cricket team next month was likely to be reconsidered, although there was no official comment yet.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

The Dutch cricket team, already in South Africa for a series, was considering whether to cancel its remaining games and return home early. The Royal Netherlands Cricket Federation said it was looking at options but was “unlikely” to be able to find flights at short notice.

“The physical and mental health of the players is the first priority,” the federation said.

Organizers of golf’s Joburg Open, which started Thursday, said it would continue even after at least 23 mostly European players pulled out in the hours after South African health authorities announced they had detected the new variant. The tournament was later reduced to a 54-hole, three-round event ending on Saturday “to help non-South African resident players, caddies and tournament support staff return to their home countries,” the organizers said.

The Joburg Open was scheduled to be the first of three events in South Africa to start the new season on the circuit formerly known as the European Tour. But next week’s South African Open will now only be a South African tour event with international players likely to head home to beat travel restrictions. The Alfred Dunhill Championship set for Dec. 9-12 was canceled.

Many of the players who withdrew from the Joburg Open were from Britain or Ireland and reacted following the British government’s announcement that it would re-impose a ban on visitors from South Africa and five other southern African countries from 4 a.m. Sunday. Returning residents would have compulsory 10-day quarantine periods in designated hotels.

The European Union and the United States later said they also would stop air travel from the southern African region as countries across the world began putting in place new travel restrictions.

Irish golfer Paul Dunne, one of those to withdraw, told RTE Radio that he had managed to get a flight home via Dubai and the only ones now available went through Ethiopia, where a yearlong conflict now threatens to reach the capital, Addis Ababa.

“Nobody fancies traveling through there either,” Dunne said. “Bit of a minefield at the minute.”

Not all were leaving. Scottish golfer David Drysdale said he had decided to keep playing in the Joburg Open and then stay in South Africa with his wife, who is also his caddy, and make a vacation of it.

“Most of the British players have all decided to head home and that’s totally understandable if you’ve got a wife and kids at home,” Drysdale told the Scotsman newspaper. “There wasn’t a (plane) seat to be had by the time we found out what had happened. A lot of the guys were panicking, but we thought, ‘what’s the point?’

“We are staying with a mate in Joburg and our plan is to still stay until Christmas then return home. Hopefully this variant is not as bad as they are fearing ... it’s not even been 24 hours since we heard about this.”

Four rugby teams — two from Wales, one from Ireland and one from Italy — were also trying to return home from South Africa before they even had the chance to play after their games were postponed by the United Rugby Championship.

“With the situation in South Africa having changed so quickly, we are now looking to repatriate our staff ASAP,” Welsh club Cardiff said.

There was bound to also be repercussions for other events in other countries, like the women’s cricket World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe, another southern African nation listed on new travel bans. Nine national teams, including the United States, are playing in that tournament, which runs until Dec. 5.

The African Cup of Nations, Africa’s premier soccer tournament, is just over a month away and looming as a possible problem after having already been postponed for a year because of the pandemic.

The 24-team tournament will be played in Cameroon and only two southern African nations, Malawi and Zimbabwe, have qualified. But the African Cup would be hard-hit if European countries extend travel restrictions across Africa.

Top European soccer teams, and especially those in the Premier League, have previously prevented their African players from traveling and playing for their countries because of the risks and quarantine periods imposed on them when they return.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Football Cricket Other Sports Omicron Coronavirus Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Clash With Mumbai City FC In Revenge Match

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Clash With Mumbai City FC In Revenge Match

Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup: India Vs Belgium, Quarterfinal - Preview

India's Tour Of South Africa On As Of Now, Says BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test: West Indies 69/1 After Dismissing Sri Lanka For 204 On Day 2

IPL Retention, Live Updates: Mumbai Indians Let Hardik Pandya Go - Follow Live Drama

Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals 2021: Where To Watch PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen Live In Action

Omicron Impact: Three-Nation Cricket Series Cancelled In Namibia

Arjuna Ranatunga, Former Sri Lanka Cricket Captain, Quits United National Party

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Omicron Scare: South Africa Promises Secure Bio-bubble For Team India

Omicron Scare: South Africa Promises Secure Bio-bubble For Team India

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test: Abdullah Shafique Hits Two Fifties On Debut - Key Stats

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test: Abdullah Shafique Hits Two Fifties On Debut - Key Stats

India Vs New Zealand: Of Romantic Comebacks And The Indian Connection That Saved NZ At Kanpur

India Vs New Zealand: Of Romantic Comebacks And The Indian Connection That Saved NZ At Kanpur

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test: Pakistan Beat Bangladesh By 8 Wickets In Chattogram

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test: Pakistan Beat Bangladesh By 8 Wickets In Chattogram

Read More from Outlook

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech As Twitter CTO

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech As Twitter CTO

Neeraj Thakur / After taking over as CTO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal’s main focus was on using AI and ML to identify hate speech and bots that were used to spread misinformation through the microblogging site.

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

Outlook Web Desk / The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has led to several discussions on WHO's method of naming virus variants on Greek alphabets. But terms like 'South Africa virus' have remained in use.

IPL Retention, Live Updates: Who Stays And Who Goes?

IPL Retention, Live Updates: Who Stays And Who Goes?

Jayanta Oinam / Will the IPL team owners value loyalty, performance, or a combination of both while retaining players? As the drama unfolds, follow live updates here.

Opposition Unity: Act Fast Or Perish, TMC Makes Its Message Ring Louder

Opposition Unity: Act Fast Or Perish, TMC Makes Its Message Ring Louder

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee is set to meet the leadership of the Shiv Sena and NCP in the backdrop of her deliberate decision not to meet Sonia Gandhi.

Advertisement