Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Olympic Flame Arrives In Beijing For Winter Games Amid Boycott Calls

Beijing successfully hosted the Summer Olympics in 2008, although the event failed to produce the more open political and social environment in China that many had hoped for.

Olympic Flame Arrives In Beijing For Winter Games Amid Boycott Calls
Cai Qi, Beijing Communist Party secretary, lits up the Olympic cauldron during a welcome ceremony for the Frame of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, held at the Olympic Tower in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. | AP Photo/Andy Wong

Trending

Olympic Flame Arrives In Beijing For Winter Games Amid Boycott Calls
outlookindia.com
2021-10-20T17:48:38+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 5:48 pm

The Olympic flame arrived in Beijing on Wednesday amid calls from overseas critics for a boycott of the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. (More Sports News)

Beijing's Communist Party Secretary Cai Qi, the top official in the Chinese capital, received the flame at a closely-guarded airport ceremony.

Beijing successfully hosted the Summer Olympics in 2008, although the event failed to produce the more open political and social environment in China that many had hoped for.

Activist groups disrupted the flame lighting ceremony in southern Greece on Monday, accusing the International Olympic Committee of granting legitimacy to rights abuses in China.

IOC officials have said they are committed to seeing the competition go ahead and that rights issues are not part of their remit.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Speaking in the ancient stadium of Olympia, IOC President Thomas Bach said the Games must be “respected as politically neutral ground.” 

Activists on Tuesday said human rights in China have deteriorated since 2008, claiming that the Summer Games “emboldened” China.

Over those years, Communist Party leader Xi Jinping has consolidated power over virtually all aspects of Chinese society.

Beijing is the first city to be awarded hosting rights to both the Summer and Winter Games, largely as a result of the reluctance of European and North American cities to bid for the 2022 edition.

Human rights activists, meanwhile, say China's oppression of political critics, along with minority groups including Tibetan Buddhists and Muslim Uyghurs and a crackdown in Hong Kong should prompt athletes and politicians to shun the games.

China says spectators from outside China won't be allowed to attend the Winter Games because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and athletes must remain in a bubble to guard against the spread of coronavirus.

China has largely stamped-out domestic transmission of the disease, the first cases of which were detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

At Wednesday's flame handover ceremony, Deputy Beijing Mayor Zhang Jiandong said the city was committed to holding a “simple, safe and excellent Games." 

China and the IOC have collaborated to design a truncated torch relay that reduces the number of routes and personnel involved, Zhang said.

“We insist on prioritizing public health and safety, and coordinate the torch relay with pandemic control and prevention requirements," Zhang said.

The flame will be placed on display over the next few months, with a three-day relay scheduled to start Feb. 2, involving around 1,200 torchbearers in Beijing, suburban Yanqing and Zhangjiakou in neighboring Hebei province where ski jumping and other outdoor events will be held. 

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Beijing China Winter Olympics Other Sports Olympic Games Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Denmark Open: Lakshya Sen Enters Second Round; Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap Lose

Denmark Open: Lakshya Sen Enters Second Round; Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap Lose

IND Vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021: India Thrash Australia By Nine Wickets In Final Warm-up Game

India Vs Pakistan: Why ICC Men's T20 World Cup Match On October 24 Can't Be Cancelled

Newcastle United Reshaping Begins With Manager Steve Bruce Leaving

James Pattinson, Australia Bowler, Retires From International Cricket

SCO Vs OMA, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Scotland Have Edge Against Oman

AFG Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Set 190-run Target For West Indies

Rashid Khan Analyses Why Virat Kohli Is Special And Different From A Chris Gayle

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

Advertisement

More from Sports

PAK Vs SA, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Shaheen Afridi Removes Temba Bavuma To Break Dangerous Stand

PAK Vs SA, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Shaheen Afridi Removes Temba Bavuma To Break Dangerous Stand

Karim Benzema, Real Madrid Star, Absent For Sex Tape Case Trial

Karim Benzema, Real Madrid Star, Absent For Sex Tape Case Trial

SL Vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Sri Lanka Set 172-run Target For Ireland

SL Vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Sri Lanka Set 172-run Target For Ireland

IND Vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021: India Thrash Australia By Nine Wickets In Final Warm-up Game - Highlights

IND Vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021: India Thrash Australia By Nine Wickets In Final Warm-up Game - Highlights

Read More from Outlook

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | Dalai Lama Expresses Concern

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | Dalai Lama Expresses Concern

Outlook Web Desk / As many as 96 persons from Karnataka are stranded in Uttarakhand following heavy floods and landslides, of which 92 are confirmed safe.

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants

Naseer A Ganai / Indian Army's operation comes as a retaliation to the October 11 killing of an army officer and four soldiers during an encounter in Poonch sector.

PAK Vs SA, T20 WC, Warm-Up Live: Afridi Removes Bavuma To Break Stand

PAK Vs SA, T20 WC, Warm-Up Live: Afridi Removes Bavuma To Break Stand

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live cricket scores and updates of Pakistan vs South Africa in Abu Dhabi. Both teams are in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super-12 stage.

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

Outlook Web Desk / The Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh govt to record statements of remaining witnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

Advertisement