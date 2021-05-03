May 03, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Olympic-bound Shooters To Get Vaccinated Ahead Of Croatia Tour

Olympic-bound Shooters To Get Vaccinated Ahead Of Croatia Tour

India is facing a devastating second wave of COVID-19, which has left the health care system in complete shambles with most hospitals struggling with essential supplies

PTI 03 May 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Olympic-bound Shooters To Get Vaccinated Ahead Of Croatia Tour
India already named a 15-member shooting team, including Elavenil Valarivan (in pic), for the Tokyo Olympics along with two reserves for each of the disciplines.
File Photo
Olympic-bound Shooters To Get Vaccinated Ahead Of Croatia Tour
outlookindia.com
2021-05-03T21:24:50+05:30

Olympic-bound Indian shooters will get vaccinated on Thursday before leaving for Zagreb, Croatia on May 11 in a chartered flight to participate in the European Championship, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) said on Monday. (More Sports News)

The competition is scheduled to be held from May 20 to June 6 and the squad will be staying back in Zagreb for training before directly leaving for Tokyo to participate at the Olympics beginning in July.

"All the arrangements have been made in association with the Croatian Shooting Federation," the governing body of the sport in the country said in a release.

"The NRAI has also made arrangements for a chartered flight for the entire squad to fly to Zagreb, in order to nullify the threat of contracting infection to the maximum."

India is facing a devastating second wave of COVID-19, which has left the health care system in complete shambles with most hospitals struggling with essential supplies like oxygen, ventilators, beds and life saving medicines.

The apex body said that the shooters will be vaccinated on Thursday ahead of their departure.

"It was also announced that all members of the squad including coaches and officials, would be vaccinated by May 06, 2021, before their departure," NRAI said.

"The NRAI has also accommodated the private coaches and support staff of the Shooters in the arrangement."

Last month, India had named a 15-member squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Man City Vs PSG: Champions League Semi-final Second Leg Harder Than The Final, Says Pep Guardiola

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Other Sports Shooting - Sports Tokyo Olympic Games Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos