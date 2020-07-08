July 08, 2020
Poshan
Olympia Lightning: Usain Bolt Shares Super Cute Pictures Of His Daughter, Reveals Her Name

Usain Bolt is an 11-time world champion and is also the only athlete to win gold medals in successive three Olympics in 2008, 2012, and 2016.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 July 2020
Usain Bolt and his girlfriend welcomed their first child on June 14.
2020-07-08T13:44:11+0530

Usain Bolt took to Twitter to share photos of his girlfriend (Kasi Bennett) on her birthday with their daughter. This is the first time, the Olympic legend has shared photos of his daughter.

(Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News)

The Jamaican also revealed his daughter's name; Olympia Lightning.

The couple welcomed their first child on June 14.

Bolt wrote on Twitter, "I want to wish my gf  @kasi__b a happy birthday. I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u & will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt."

