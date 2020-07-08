Olympia Lightning: Usain Bolt Shares Super Cute Pictures Of His Daughter, Reveals Her Name

Usain Bolt took to Twitter to share photos of his girlfriend (Kasi Bennett) on her birthday with their daughter. This is the first time, the Olympic legend has shared photos of his daughter.

The Jamaican also revealed his daughter's name; Olympia Lightning.

The couple welcomed their first child on June 14.

I want to wish my gf @kasi__b a happy birthday. I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u & will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt âÂÂ¡ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ« pic.twitter.com/FhlwdaF2Zx — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) July 7, 2020

Usain Bolt is an 11-time world champion and is also the only athlete to win gold medals in successive three Olympics in 2008, 2012, and 2016.