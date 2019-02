"Women are not 'consumer products'. This stream of thinking is the worst that has risen in this recent Indo Pak 'war'. Why have we become so sick!" this is how one of the furious cricket fans reacted after seeing a misogynistic Twitter post amidst the escalating tension between the two nuclear-armed countries.

Continuing his tirade against India, Australian cricket journalist Dennis Freedman on Wednesday took to the popular social media platform and wrote, "Pakistan has banned the use of all Indian made products. Shoaib Malik has requested an exception".

And by "exception," he was referring to Sania Mirza, the wife of Pakistan cricketer Malik.

Many Pakistani fans took exception to the tweet, and slammed the journalist for objectifying women.

Women are not 'consumer products'. This stream of thinking is the worst that has risen in this recent Indo Pak 'war'. Why have we become so sick! — Arifa Saher (@arifasaher) February 27, 2019

That's disgusting — Sana Kazmi (@sanakazmi) February 27, 2019

Wow,I really hope @realshoaibmalik reads this shamelessness — akki (@activeakki) February 26, 2019

Wo humari izzat hain Sani bhabi Pakistan ki izzat hain sham on you. — Fara (@syedafarwa06) February 27, 2019

That's very bad... we like and love our sister @MirzaSania ... please don't drag relationships in politics — Zubair Ali (@Zubair0992) February 27, 2019

That's very bad... we like and love our sister @MirzaSania ... please don't drag relationships in politics — Zubair Ali (@Zubair0992) February 27, 2019

I love you. But this is below the belt :/ — Shahmeer Ahmed (@shahmeer_ahmed) February 26, 2019

This is misogyny, and it is disgraceful for you to say this. — Ibrahim Malik (@IbrahimMalik16) February 26, 2019

Bad, bad....bad Tweet, Son!

There are thousands of cross border married couples and people have relatives in Pakistan and in India. — Javed Hassan (@javed_hassan1) February 27, 2019

You are referring women as a product. I know it is a banter that too relating india but women are not product or items, no matter what country, religion race or colour. It was very sick to refer them as a product. — Farhan (@Farhan9T1) February 27, 2019

In cricketing circles, Freedman is known for his pro-Pakistan tweets.

Meanwhile, in view of the escalating tension between India and Pakistan, security has been increased in major Indian cities.