NZ Vs WI, 1st Test: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Double Century Deflates West Indies

Hosts New Zealand took complete control of the first Test against the West Indies as skipper Kane Williamson hit an unbeaten double century on the second day at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Friday.

At Tea on Day 2, the Kiwis were at 477/6 in 139 overs with Williamson not out on 236 off 400 balls. He already added 68 runs with Jamieson (35 off 50) for the seventh wicket.

Resuming on his overnight score of 97, the 30-year-old reached his 22nd ton with a four off Kemar Roach in the 81st over, then in a similar fashion reached his third double ton in the 126th over, again with a four off Roach.

Visitors, who started the day on a bright note by removing Ross Taylor in the second over of the day, failed against the rival skipper, who batted calmly for the most part of the morning session. Williamson then changed gears once he crossed the 150-run mark.

Shannon Gabriel, who got Taylor's wicket, also claimed the wicket of Tom Blundell, while Roach picked the wickets of Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell.

Put into bat, New Zealand posted 243/2 (78) on Day 1 after a delayed start due to rain.

New Zealand will play two-test series against the West Indies, then Pakistan at home this summer. If they can sweep both they have a chance of attaining the No. 1 world ranking for the first time and they will strengthen their chances of reaching the final of the ICC World Test Championship next year.

The West Indies are chasing their first win in New Zealand since 1995.

