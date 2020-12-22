NZ vs Pak, 3rd T20, Live Cricket Scores: New Zealand Eye Sweep Against Pakistan

New Zealand are leading the three match T20 series 2-0 and a win will give hosts a boost ahead of the two-match Test series starting December 26. (Live Scorecard | News | IND-AUS News)

Pakistan have till now failed to put up a fight against New Zealand. An injured Babar Azam missing in action is one of the reasons for the poor show with the bat and despite Mohammed Hafeez's heroics with the bat in the 2nd T20, Pakistan lost by 9 wickets.

New Zealand won the first T20 by 5 wickets. The pitch for the match is slated to help big scores so fans can prepare for run fest.

Playing XI's:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert(wk), Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Pakistan: Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine