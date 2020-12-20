Pakistan have named an unchanged squad for the 2nd T20I against hosts New Zealand in Hamilton. LIVE SCORECARD

New Zealand have been bolstered by the return of Kane Williamson, Trent Boult and Tim Southee. Williamson is back after the birth of his daughter, while Southee and Boult after a successful outing against West Indies in Tests, will be geared up to make an impact in the T20 also. NZ dropped Jacob Duffy, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell and Blair Tickner from the squad to accommodate the regulars.

Playing XI's:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan (c), Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine