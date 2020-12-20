December 20, 2020
Corona
New Zealand Vs Pakistan, Hamilton, 2nd T20, Live Cricket Scores

After losing the first T20, Pakistan need to win this match to keep the series alive. Follow live cricket scores of NZ vs PAK here

Outlook Web Bureau 20 December 2020
Pakistan win the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand.
Courtesy: Twitter (@BLACKCAPS)
2020-12-20T13:12:15+05:30

Pakistan have named an unchanged squad for the 2nd T20I against hosts New Zealand in Hamilton.  LIVE SCORECARD

New Zealand have been bolstered by the return of Kane Williamson, Trent Boult and Tim Southee. Williamson is back after the birth of his daughter, while Southee and Boult after a successful outing against West Indies in Tests, will be geared up to make an impact in the T20 also. NZ dropped Jacob Duffy, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell and Blair Tickner from the squad to accommodate the regulars.
Playing XI's:
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan (c), Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi

