February 15, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  NZ Vs IND: Veteran India Pacer Ishant Sharma Passes Fitness Test For New Zealand Series

NZ Vs IND: Veteran India Pacer Ishant Sharma Passes Fitness Test For New Zealand Series

Ishant Sharma, 31, is an integral part of India's best-ever pace attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav

PTI 15 February 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
NZ Vs IND: Veteran India Pacer Ishant Sharma Passes Fitness Test For New Zealand Series
Ishant Sharma
File Photo
NZ Vs IND: Veteran India Pacer Ishant Sharma Passes Fitness Test For New Zealand Series
outlookindia.com
2020-02-15T21:41:46+0530

Senior India fast bowler Ishant Sharma on Saturday passed the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and will now join the team in New Zealand for the two-match Test series starting February 21.

"Yes, he (Ishant) has passed the fitness test and he will join the team in New Zealand," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Ishant is expected to fly to Wellington for the first Test.

Ishant termed the injury phase as a "roller-coaster ride" and thanked NCA physio Ashish Kaushik for helping him to recover.

"It was a roller coaster ride for me after the injury on my ankle on the 20th January but with the help of Ashish Kaushik I managed to pull it off! Scans were a little scary, but today I am happy that I am fit ! Thanks Ashish Kaushik! #recoverymode #recovery #postinjury," the lanky pacer tweeted.

On January 21, Ishant -- four short of becoming only the second Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev to reach the landmark of 100 Tests -- twisted his right ankle while playing for Delhi in a Ranji Trophy match against Vidarbha at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.

An official from the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association, based upon an MRI scan, had said that the pacer had suffered a Grade 3 tear in his ankle, and been advised six weeks of rest and rehabilitation.

A BCCI source later said that Ishant will again do his MRI to ascertain the degree of tear and decide on his rehabilitation.

Ishant was named in the New Zealand Test squad on February 4 subject to fitness clearance.

The 31-year-old is an integral part of India's best-ever pace attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav.

Next Story >>

Armand Duplantis Breaks World Pole Vault Record For Second Time In A Week

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Ishant Sharma Cricket Live streaming of India vs New Zealand India national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team ICC World Test Championship Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos