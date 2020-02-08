NZ Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Jimmy Neesham Pays The Price For Taking On Sensational Ravindra Jadeja - WATCH

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the best fielders in the world and on Saturday, the India all-rounder produced yet another display to prove his worth as a fielder during the second ODI match against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland. (More Cricket News)
In the must-win game for India, captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first. But Kiwi openers Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls laid a solid foundation for the hosts with a 93-run stand, then Indian bowlers kept taking wickets.
In the 35th over, bowled by Navdeep Saini, Ross Taylor played the second ball to backward point, and Jimmy Neesham called for a quick single. Jadeja collected the ball cleanly and hit the target at the striker's end to send Neesham back with a direct hit.
Watch it here:
What a throw by #Ravindra #Jadeja to dismiss #Neesham 3(5) to take their 5th wicket.— Toshi (@saffron_sword3) February 8, 2020
NZ are 202-8 after 42 overs.#INDvsNZ #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/h4kYi52R6D
Taylor remained unbeaten on 73 off 74 to help the Kiwis post a fighting total of 278/8. For India, Yuzvendra Chahal was the top wicket-taker with three scalps.
New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0.
