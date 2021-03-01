March 01, 2021
Corona
NZ Vs AUS: New Zealand Players Cleared To Continue Australia Series Despite Auckland Lockdown

Martin Guptill, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman have been cleared to rejoin New Zealand training.

Omnisport 01 March 2021
Martin Guptill, along with three other players have returned negative coronavirus tests and can continue preparation for Twenty20I series.
AP Photo
2021-03-01T15:04:22+05:30

New Zealand's Auckland-based players, including Martin Guptill, have returned negative coronavirus tests and can continue preparation for the remainder of the Twenty20I series against Australia. (More Cricket News)

The Black Caps lead 2-0 in the five-game series, with Guptill collecting player of the match honours in the second four-run victory last week.

But Auckland has entered a seven-day lockdown after a COVID-19 case was detected.

That development has prompted the fourth game, set for Auckland on March 5, to be moved to Wellington, where the upcoming third match will also be played.

But the New Zealand players based in the city will still be available to feature.

Guptill, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman had been self-isolating due to the new measures, but they have each tested negative and will join training again on Tuesday.

