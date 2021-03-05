NZ Vs AUS, 4th T20I: New Zealand Pacer Southee Reprimanded For Showing Dissent

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third T20I against Australia in Wellington. (More Cricket News)

Southee was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match,” said ICC in a release.

Subsequently, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Southee, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

The incident occurred in the first over of the match on Wednesday, when Southee shouted at the umpire in a disrespectful manner after a leg before wicket review taken against Australia opener Aaron Finch was declared an umpire’s call and given not out.

Southee admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Wayne Knights, third umpire Shaun Haig and fourth official Chris Brown levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Australia won the match by 50 runs to level the five-match series 2-2 and force a decider on Sunday. Finch went on to score an unbeaten 79 off 55 to help his team post a 156/6. But the Kiwis could manage only 106 in 18.5 overs with Kane Richardson taking three wickets. Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell took a brace each.

