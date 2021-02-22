NZ Vs AUS, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch New Zealand-Australia Cricket Match

New Zealand registered their first T20I win over Australia in three years with an emphatic 53-run victory on Monday (February 22) at Hagley Oval, Christchurch with Devon Conway (99 not out) and Ish Sodhi (4/28) playing pivotal roles. (More Cricket News)

The Aussies, who won their three meetings in the shortest format of the game against the Kiwis, were never in the match once the hosts set a 185-run target. They kept losing wickets. And despite Mitchell Marsh's (45 off 33) knock, the visitors were dismissed for 131 in 17.3 overs. Now, the onus is on Australia to level the series.

The win was only the third for New Zealand against Australia. The head-to-head record now stands 7-3 after ten matches.

Check match and telecast details:

Match: 2nd T20I match between New Zealand and Australia

Date: February 25 (Thursday), 2021

Time: 6:30 AM IST/ 02:00 PM local

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin, New Zealand

TV Channels: Not Available in India

Live Streaming: FanCode App.

Elsewhere...

New Zealand: TVNZ1, Spark Sport; UK: BT Sport; US: ESPN+, South Africa: SuperSport, Australia: Fox Sports

Playing XIs in the first match:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Tim Seifert, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Hamish Bennett, sh Sodhi, Finn Allen (on standby).

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D'Archy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith.

