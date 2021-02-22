Live Cricket Scores, NZ Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Australia Bowl First Against New Zealand, Josh Philippe Makes Debut

February 22, 2021
Corona
The likes of Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith and Kyle Jamieson go into the T20 series on a high after landing bumper IPL deals.. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of NZ vs AUS match

Aaron Finch and Kane Williamson
Courtesy: Twitter (@CricketAus)
Visiting Australia will be counting on the stars of the Big Bash League to step up when they attempt to stop the rot in a five-match Twenty20 International series against in-form New Zealand. Aaron Finch's side go into the first match of the series at Hagley Oval today looking to avoid a third consecutive series defeat following losses to England and India. The Black Caps, on the other hand, have won their last two against West Indies and Pakistan as they build momentum ahead of the T20 World Cup in October. Australia will be without the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner and Mitchell Starc, but young Josh Philippe is making his T20I debut. Jhye Richardson, Glenn Maxwell and New Zealand paceman Kyle Jamieson should have a spring in their step after landing lucrative Indian Premier League deals this week. Paceman Richardson has not played a T20 for his country for two years, but gets the chance to put shoulder injury woes behind him after an impressive Big Bash campaign. There were doubts over Martin Guptill's fitness for the opening game in Christchurch, with the promising Finn Allen on standby, but the dangerous New Zealand opener is expected to be available.

Live Scorecard | How To Watch | Cricket News

Here are the playing XIs:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

