NZ Vs AUS, 1st T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch New Zealand-Australia Cricket Match

Australia's tour of New Zealand 2021 starts with the first of five T20I matches on Monday in Christchurch. Both sides have players who have earned big contracts at the Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction for the 2021 season. (More Cricket News)

The clash at Hagley Oval should be a mouth-watering one, featuring Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson and Jhye Richardson -- who have triggered massive bidding wars at the IPL auction a few days back, and also usual suspects like Kane Williamson, Aaron Finch, Trent Boult, Marcus Stoinis, etc.

Australia lead the head-to-head record against their Trans-Tasman rivals 7-2 in nine matches. New Zealand's two wins came at Christchurch in 2010 and Dharamsala in 2016. And the Aussies have won the last three meetings after that ICC T20 World Cup match in India -- all in 2018 -- by seven wickets in Sydney, by five wickets and 19 runs in Auckland.

Check match and telecast details:

Match: 1st T20I match between New Zealand and Australia

Date: February 22 (Monday), 2021

Time: 11:30 AM IST/ 07:00 PM local

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand

TV Channels: Not Available in India

Live Streaming: FanCode App. "This is a FanCode premium match. Simply buy a match pass or tour pass to watch it live in HD quality" for - Ad-Free App Experience, HD Streaming Across Devices and to Cast to TV via FC app.

Elsewhere...

New Zealand: TVNZ1, Spark Sport; UK: BT Sport; US: ESPN+, South Africa: SuperSport, Australia: Fox Sports

Likely XIs:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Philippe, Matthew Wade (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff.

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Tim Seifert, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Hamish Bennett, sh Sodhi, Finn Allen (on standby).

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D'Archy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine