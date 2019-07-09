﻿
Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer Hit Top Form At Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer all eased into the quarter-finals at Wimbledon with dominant displays in their respective fourth-round ties.

Omnisport 09 July 2019
Playing for the first time in the second week of a grand slam, 21-year-old Humbert offered little resistance as Djokovic took another step towards defending his crown.
Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer eased into the quarter-finals at Wimbledon with dominant displays in their respective fourth-round matches.

After Nadal easily brushed aside Joao Sousa, defending champion Djokovic made light work of Ugo Humbert 6-3 6-2 6-3.

Federer rounded off the day on Centre Court, easily dispatching world number 20 Matteo Berrettini to claim his 99th win at the grand slam.

The eight-time champion will face Kei Nishikori, who got the better of Mikhail Kukushkin 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4.

Djokovic will go up against David Goffin, while Sam Querrey's 6-4 6-7 (7-9) 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-5) win over compatriot Tennys Sandgren means he will play Nadal.

Milos Raonic succumbed to Guido Pella in a tightly contested five-set encounter, with Roberto Bautista Agut making up the last eight.

FEDERER NEARING WIMBLEDON MILESTONE

No player has ever reached a century of wins at a single grand slam, but after breezing past Berrettini 6-1 6-2 6-2 in 74 minutes Federer is one victory away from doing just that.

The 37-year-old was in supreme form against the Italian - 14 years his junior - with Berrettini making a number of rookie mistakes in a humbling defeat.

Eighth seed Nishikori will be Federer's opponent in the quarters after he edged past Kukushkin in four sets.

ALSO READ: Wimbledon: Dominant Rafael Nadal Makes Light Work Of Joao Sousa, Enters Quarters

"I think it's going to be tough. I remember some of the slams recently he arrived into the later stages with maybe some tough matches going into it. So far it's been really easy for him," Federer told a news conference when asked about Nishikori.

INEXPERIENCED HUMBERT HARDLY TESTS DJOKOVIC

Playing for the first time in the second week of a grand slam, 21-year-old Humbert offered little resistance as Djokovic took another step towards defending his crown.

Humbert found himself chasing the 15-time major winner for the majority of the match, which was wrapped up when a delightful drop shot set the Serbian up to serve it out.

"I played against a very talented player who made some big wins this tournament and definitely has a potential to reach big heights in tennis because he's got quite [an] all-around game," Djokovic told a news conference.

