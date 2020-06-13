No One Cares How The Coach Feels – Thierry Henry Grateful For Alone Time In Coronavirus Lockdown

Thierry Henry has been grateful for the opportunity to reconnect with himself during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, with the Montreal Impact coach acknowledging his day-to-day responsibilities have taken their toll.

Arsenal and France icon Henry called time on his playing career in 2014 following a four-year spell in MLS with New York Red Bulls, but since then he has led a busy life.

After a near three-year stint as a television pundit in England, he began to focus on his coaching career and was initially assistant to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, before an ill-fated spell in charge of Monaco and then moving to Montreal.

Despite the situation caused across the world by coronavirus, Henry has looked on the positive side of being forced into lockdown, which allowed him to focus on his own well-being after a hectic few years that have afforded him few chances to consider his health.

"Taking care of myself is something you forget as a player or coach, you give your time to everyone," he told UEFA.

"I took some time for myself, if I can say in a selfish way, but it's important we all once again become human – the virus has reminded us what it is to be human, what it is to be together, respectful.

"Generally, since I stopped playing, I passed my badges straight away so I've been busy and then I worked on TV, but you know what – taking time for myself [is what he's been doing in lockdown].

"I didn't do that for a long time. People will say, 'that's not great,' and I know it's not, but for me it was priceless.

"You can have time with your own mind, your own body, your own thoughts and not always being responsible for others.

"As a coach no one cares what you think or how you are, they want to give the coach their problems and he needs to find solution – whether it's the press, fans, the board. As a leader that's how you need to be, sort stuff, look like the guy who isn't suffering and it takes its toll on you.

"So, for the first time I reconnected with my body and my mind."

