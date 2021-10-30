Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Nikki Poonacha, Zeel Desai Crowned National Tennis Champions

In the men's singles final, Nikki Poonacha outlasted Digvijay Pratap Singh while Zeel Desai defeated Sharmada Balu in the women's title clash.

Nikki Poonacha, Zeel Desai Crowned National Tennis Champions
Zeel Desai, left, and Nikki K Poonacha, right, were the top-seeds.

Trending

Nikki Poonacha, Zeel Desai Crowned National Tennis Champions
outlookindia.com
2021-10-30T19:01:09+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 30 Oct 2021, Updated: 30 Oct 2021 7:01 pm

Top seeds Nikki K Poonacha and Zeel Desai were crowned champions after they claimed contrasting wins in the finals of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship in New Delhi on Saturday. (More Tennis News)

In the women's final, Zeel played near-flawless tennis against qualifier Sharmada Balu for a 6-3, 6-0 win to not only claim the title but also pocket a prize money of Rs 3 lakh.

"Today, I played really well. Like, she (Sharmada) was also so much confident because she beat the second seed yesterday and she was playing really well in the first set," Desai said.

"I maintained my composure, so I went through the first set and then second set I was much more solid, so she may have mentally broke down and I won."

In the men's singles final, Nikki outlasted Digvijay Pratap Singh 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 in a match which brought the best out of the two players.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

"It's great to win the second time over here. Overall, my game was very shaky but I was holding in the second set and I pulled through it," said Nikki, who won Rs 3 lakhs in prize money.

"In the third set, I think I played a very good game, I was holding up and I was confident. It turned out to be a very good day and very good game for me."

Tags

PTI Delhi Tennis Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Hardik Pandya Needs To Be Fit To Bowl, Says Virat Kohli Ahead Ahead Of India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Match

Hardik Pandya Needs To Be Fit To Bowl, Says Virat Kohli Ahead Ahead Of India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Match

AFG Vs NAM: Afghanistan Look To Revive T20 World Cup 2021 Campaign, Face Debutants Namibia In Super 12

French Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Loses In Semis

Cricketer Rashid Khan Prays For Shehnaaz Gill After Her Tribute Video For Sidharth Shukla Goes Viral

AUS Vs ENG, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup: England Bowl First Against Australia

IND Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli's Hour Of Reckoning As India Face New Zealand In Do-or-die Match

IND Vs NZ: New Zealand Have Perfect Record Against India In T20 World Cup - Stats Preview

Rashid Khan Breaks Lasith Malinga's Long-standing Record, Becomes Fastest To Take 100 T20I Wickets

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Closer To T20 World Cup Semis After Win Vs Afghanistan

Pakistan Closer To T20 World Cup Semis After Win Vs Afghanistan

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Advertisement

More from Sports

Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch English Premier League Football Match

Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch English Premier League Football Match

SA Vs SL, T20 World Cup: David Miller Does An Asif Ali; South Africa Beat Sri Lanka By 4 Wickets - Highlights

SA Vs SL, T20 World Cup: David Miller Does An Asif Ali; South Africa Beat Sri Lanka By 4 Wickets - Highlights

FIDE Grand Swiss: Dronavalli Harika Beats Antoaneta Stefanova In Third Round

FIDE Grand Swiss: Dronavalli Harika Beats Antoaneta Stefanova In Third Round

Live Streaming of Australia vs England, ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Where To See Live - Full Details

Live Streaming of Australia vs England, ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Where To See Live - Full Details

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Meets Pope Francis In Vatican, Invites Him To India

PM Modi Meets Pope Francis In Vatican, Invites Him To India

Seema Guha / Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and foreign minister S Jaishankar for the meeting with the Pope.

Has Modinomics Turned The Corner And Formalised 80% Of Indian Economy?

Has Modinomics Turned The Corner And Formalised 80% Of Indian Economy?

Neeraj Thakur / Formalisation of the Indian economy has been a stated aim of the Narendra Modi government. And a SBI Research report released Friday, holds up the report card.

T20 World Cup, LIVE: England Bowl First Against Australia

T20 World Cup, LIVE: England Bowl First Against Australia

Jayanta Oinam / Get here live updates and cricket scores of Australia vs England, Super 12 match. Both teams are unbeaten so far in T20 WC 2021.

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

Naseer Ganai / Migrant workers from Bihar drive Kashmir’s construction and agriculture needs. Their exodus after the recent targeted killings will hurt the labour-hungry state.

Advertisement