Thursday, Oct 28, 2021
Niharika Times By Sabal Singh Bhati Bringing A New Face To The Print And Digital Media

Started by Sabal Singh Bhati, the chief editor, Niharika Times is the first evening leading daily in the Jodhpur Division.

2021-10-28T18:35:58+05:30

Published: 28 Oct 2021, Updated: 28 Oct 2021 6:35 pm

Niharika Times emerges as one the preferred choices of Hindi Newspaper among the masses in Rajasthan's Jodhpur Division. Through its brilliant reportage and excellent coverage, the Newspaper has created a stride in the realm of Print Journalism. Started by Sabal Singh Bhati, the chief editor, Niharika Times is the first evening leading daily in the Jodhpur Division. It's public interest-based stories have made people aware of stories that matter to them, that impact them. Talking about the journey of the Niharika Times, Sabal Singh Bhati answers a few questions related to the start of the leading daily to its success.

1) What made you start your Newspaper?

It was my long dream to start my own Publication house, but somehow I waited for the right time. Having worked with some of the reputed print and electronic media houses, including Rajasthan Patrika and Dainik Navjyoti, has given me the required experience. As a journalist in Rajasthan Patrika in Pali, I have covered a lot of beats and understand the nitty-gritty of the domain. Having seen the reduction in the circulation of leading dailies across India during the times of Covid, I felt it was high time that I should go ahead with my dream of starting my publication house and providing people with worthy stories. This is how 'Niharika Times' was born.

One of the major reasons to start the Newspaper was to fulfil the Hindi Language daily 'Sandhya Newspaper.' The word 'Niharika' loosely translates into English as 'Nebula' meaning Galaxy.

2) How is Niharika Times changing the face of Journalism?

It is a known fact that despite Electronic Media going strong, Print Media has successfully held onto its readers, especially in Rural India. The Newspaper is reshaping the face of journalism with its credible and authentic approach. We provide stories that matter to you, to the common public. Covering many segments like Politics, Regional News, Lifestyle, Sports, Entertainment, and Job/Student related news, we empower our readers by making them aware of what's happening around them.

Because of our coverage, the Kamlesh Prajapati fake encounter case by Rajasthan Police on April 22, 2021, was unearthed. Our reportage and people's support was the reason that created pressure on the Rajasthan government, forcing them to recommend a CBI investigation in the matter on May 31 2021. Apart from this, we have also uncovered a lot of murder mysteries and stories that have helped people get justice.

3) Why did you feel the need to start your own Digital Portal after the success of the Newspaper?

Anyone in the field of Journalism can't deny the fact that 'Digital Media' is the new future. People, especially the youngsters, get their news from Digital Web Portals. This made me feel that apart from Newspaper, there was also a need to launch a web portal of 'Niharika Times' where people could have easy access to e-papers and stories from a plethora of segments. Keeping this in my mind, I started my web portal -niharikatimes.com, in which people can get access to all the leading news updates from across the country. The dedicated portal is in Hindi, making it easier for viewers to consume the news. We also have a wide range of segments like Foreign Affairs, Politics, Religion/Astrology, Entertainment, Regional News, and Technology. We focus on stories that need to be told but somehow don't find a place in the National Media.

The Hindi daily that was started in 2020 from Barmer Headquarters is now the preferred choice of many readers and is continuously growing and expanding. Sabal Singh Bhati is working tirelessly in making Niharika Times a leading daily across the country.

