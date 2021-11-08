Advertisement
Monday, Nov 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Newcastle United Hire Eddie Howe As Manager

The 43-year-old Howe replaces the fired Steve Bruce after Newcastle was rejected by former Arsenal manager Unai Emery, who opted last week to stay in charge at Villarreal.

Newcastle United Hire Eddie Howe As Manager
Eddie Howe, center, Newcastle United owner Amanda Staveley, right, in the stands during an English Premier League match between Brighton and Newcastle United at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton, England on November 6, 2021. | AP Photo

Trending

Newcastle United Hire Eddie Howe As Manager
outlookindia.com
2021-11-08T22:02:55+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 08 Nov 2021 10:02 pm

Newcastle appointed Eddie Howe as manager on Monday, tasked with trying to keep the relegation-threatened team in the Premier League by the new Saudi ownership. (More Football News)

Howe was in the directors' box at Brighton on Saturday to see Newcastle draw 1-1 to sit five points from safety. There are 27 games remaining but the squad can't be reinforced until the January transfer window.

"This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us and I am eager to get on to the training ground to start working with the players," Howe said.

The 43-year-old Howe replaces the fired Steve Bruce after Newcastle was rejected by former Arsenal manager Unai Emery, who opted last week to stay in charge at Villarreal.

Howe has been out of management since leaving Bournemouth after being relegated in 2020, having guided the team into the top division for the first time and staying five years.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund took control of Newcastle last month.

"I would like to thank the club's owners for this opportunity and thank the club's supporters for the incredible welcome they have already given me," Howe said.

"I am very excited to begin our journey together."

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Newcastle United English Premier League (EPL) Football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Lionel Messi Arrives In Argentina For World Cup Qualifiers Against Uruguay And Brazil

Lionel Messi Arrives In Argentina For World Cup Qualifiers Against Uruguay And Brazil

Ravi Shastri Defends 'Physically, Mentally Drained' Cricketers, Says India Didn't Even Try To Win T220 World Cup

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona's New Head Coach At Camp Nou - WATCH

Ravi Shastri-Virat Kohli Era Comes To An End: Look At Indian Cricket's Major Achievement During Their Cracking Stint

Ravi Shastri Says He Is Leaving Rahul Dravid With 'One Of The Greatest Indian Cricket Teams'

Virat Kohli Hints Rohit Sharma As Next Captain Of Indian T20 Cricket Team

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Chattisgarh Stun Mumbai, Bengal Climb To Second Place Behind Karnataka

T20 World Cup: James Vince Replaces Injured Jason Roy In England Squad

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mexican Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Cruises To Dominant Win, F1 Title In Sight

Mexican Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Cruises To Dominant Win, F1 Title In Sight

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Announce Squad For New Indian Super League Season

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Announce Squad For New Indian Super League Season

IND Vs NAM: India End ICC T20 World Cup 2021 On A High, Beat Namibia By Nine Wickets - Highlights

IND Vs NAM: India End ICC T20 World Cup 2021 On A High, Beat Namibia By Nine Wickets - Highlights

Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket To Begin With Double-header On November 19

Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket To Begin With Double-header On November 19

T20 World Cup Review: Jaded By An Excess Of Cricket, India Were On An Inevitable Path To Doom

T20 World Cup Review: Jaded By An Excess Of Cricket, India Were On An Inevitable Path To Doom

Read More from Outlook

Fuel Price Politics: Why Opposition-Ruled States Are Crying Foul Over VAT Reduction

Fuel Price Politics: Why Opposition-Ruled States Are Crying Foul Over VAT Reduction

Preetha Nair, Lola Nayar / Many BJP-ruled states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tripura, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Assam, Bihar and Haryana have slashed VAT on fuel.

Militants Gun Down Civilian Salesman In Srinagar, Second Terror Attack In 24 Hours In J&K

Militants Gun Down Civilian Salesman In Srinagar, Second Terror Attack In 24 Hours In J&K

Outlook Web Desk / A day after the killing of a police constable in Srinagar, militants gunned down a civilian who reportedly worked for a Kashmiri Pundit shop in the city.

Kohli Hints Rohit As Next Captain Of Indian T20 Cricket Team

Kohli Hints Rohit As Next Captain Of Indian T20 Cricket Team

Outlook Web Bureau / Rohit Sharma has led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles. He has been Virat Kohli's deputy in the Indian team.

Sri Lanka Says China Sent Contaminated Fertilisers To Its Farmers: Why That's Bad News For Sino-Lankan Ties

Sri Lanka Says China Sent Contaminated Fertilisers To Its Farmers: Why That's Bad News For Sino-Lankan Ties

Seema Guha / The problem arose after a Chinese company, Qingdao Seawin Biotech Co Ltd, supplied contaminated organic fertilizers to Sri Lankan farmers.

Advertisement