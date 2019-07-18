Jimmy Neesham recently lost his high school cricket coach, but you wouldn't believe the circumstances. According to David Gordon's daughter Leonie, he probably breathed his last when Neesham hit a six in the Super Over against England. New Zealand lost the match, which was also the Cricket World Cup final, at Lord's on July 14.

With the match going into Super Over, due to some controversial overthrow runs being gifted to England. The Blacks Caps walked in to bat after England scored 15 runs in their Super Over innings. The Kiwis were represented by Neesham and Martin Guptill. The Super Over ended in a draw, with the hosts winning on the basis of a superior boundary count.

Gordon's daughter said, "One of the nurses came in for the final over, the super over, and she said his breathing is changing. You know, I think Jimmy Neesham had just hit that six and he took his last breath."

"He has a quirky sense of humour and he was a real character and he would have loved the fact that he did that," she added.

Neesham also paid tribute to the Auckland Grammar teacher via Twitter. He tweeted, "Dave Gordon, my High School teacher, coach and friend. Your love of this game was infectious, especially for those of us lucky enough to play under you. How appropriate you held on until just after such a match. Hope you were proud. Thanks for everything. RIP."

Leonie also stated, "It was lovely, you know, he's kept in touch with Jimmy and he is friends with Jimmy's father. He always had a soft spot for Jimmy Neesham, he was very proud of him. He would definitely be following his career."

