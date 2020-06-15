Included in the New Olympic Channel Original Series 'Taking Refuge', Abhinav Bindra welcomes three refugees to India; Mahdi, Khaoula and Luna. The trio are part of Niccolo Campriani and Olympics' initiative of leading three refugees on a journey to qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics' 10 metre air rifle shooting.
They come to India for training and for a friendly match before their decisive qualification round.
It is a five-episode series, which premieres today on IOC's global media platform which available for free at olympicchannel.com and its apps for mobile, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku platform.
The 2016 Rio Olympics welcomed its first refugee team. Taking Refuge follows Niccolo and his team of athletes, on their path to the Olympic dream. With his friend Bindra, Campriani has created the "Mark A Mark" project due to the positive response to Taking Refuge.
Campriani's team had also traineid in Switzerland, and travelled to Italy, Doha. Currently, the series is on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
