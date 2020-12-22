December 22, 2020
Corona
New Cricket Advisory Committee Formed At BCCI AGM Will Conduct Interview Of Selectors

There are some prominent names who have applied for the post of selectors from three zones

PTI 22 December 2020
The BCCI's general body meeting is scheduled for December 24
Courtesy: BCCI
outlookindia.com
2020-12-22T17:38:43+05:30

The BCCI's general body on Thursday will form a new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which will pick three national selectors ahead of the series against England, starting February. (More Cricket News)

It is learnt that the committee headed by Madan Lal was appointed for one meeting and after the Board's upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Ahmedabad, a new CAC will take over and conduct the interviews.

"Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh and Sulakshana Naik were appointed for one meeting where Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh became selectors," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"Since all cricket committees will be formed after the AGM, the new CAC will be formed and then the interview process is expected to start after that," he added.

There are some prominent names who have applied for the post of selectors from three zones.

The biggest among them happens to be former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, who has played more than 200 internationals across formats for the national team.

Agarkar is a candidate from west zone along with Abbey Kuruvilla while the two big names from north zone are Maninder Singh and Chetan Sharma.

Former Test opener Shiv Sunder Das is a prominent applicant from the east zone.

