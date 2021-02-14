NBA-leading Jazz Stay Hot, Kevin Durant Fuels Nets In Warriors Reunion

The NBA-leading Utah Jazz flexed their muscles with a 112-94 win over the Miami Heat on Saturday. (More Sports News)

Utah (22-5) extended their winning streak to seven games after Donovan Mitchell fuelled the Jazz at home to last season's NBA Finals participants the Heat.

Jazz star Mitchell posted 26 points and Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 12 rebounds for Utah, who have won 18 of their last 19 games.

Kendrick Nunn had a team-high 23 points as the Heat had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant returned from coronavirus protocol to lead the way for the Brooklyn Nets in his reunion with the Golden State Warriors.

Durant, who won two championships over three years with the Warriors before joining the Nets in 2019, scored 20 points in Brooklyn's 134-117 victory.

"My time here at Golden State was so much fun," Durant, who watched a tribute video during the opening quarter, said after his return to Bay Area for the first time since leaving.

"It was such a big learning experience, especially learning the game of basketball, a different philosophy. I'm going to take that with me for the rest of my life."

Kyrie Irving posted 23 points and fellow Nets star James Harden finished with 19 points and 16 assists.

Stephen Curry had a game-high 27 points for the Warriors.

Booker stars as Suns sizzle

Devin Booker put up 36 points to inspire the Phoenix Suns to a 120-111 win over Eastern Conference leaders the Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid's 35 points were not enough for the 76ers in Phoenix.

Tucker scoreless again

It was another scoreless display from P.J. Tucker in the Houston Rockets' 121-99 rout at the hands of the New York Knicks. In 31 minutes, Tucker missed all four of his field goals, going 0-of-four from three-point range.

Jazz dazzle

There is just no stopping the Jazz at the moment. Playing with confidence, Utah put on a show as they highlighted their elite ball movement against the helpless Heat.

Saturday's results

Phoenix Suns 120-111 Philadelphia 76ers

New York Knicks 121-99 Houston Rockets

Brooklyn Nets 134-117 Golden State Warriors

Utah Jazz 112-94 Miami Heat

Indiana Pacers 125-113 Atlanta Hawks

Lakers at Nuggets

The in-form Los Angeles Lakers (21-6) travel to the Denver Nuggets (14-11) on Sunday. Defending champions the Lakers are riding a seven-game winning streak, while the Nuggets have won back-to-back games.

