August 29, 2020
Corona
National Sports Awards : Kiren Rijiju Announces Increased Prize Money

Kiren Rijiju made the announcement on the occasion of the 115th birth anniversary of hockey legend Dhyan Chand, which is celebrated as National Sports Day in India

Outlook Web Bureau 29 August 2020
Kiren Rijiju
Courtesy: Twitter
2020-08-29T11:32:17+05:30

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju announced an enhancement in the prize money in four of the seven categories of the National Sports and Adventure Awards. (More Sports News)

Rijiju made this announcement on the occasion of the National Sports Day on Saturday.

The prize money for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award has been increased to Rs 25 lakh from the previous amount of Rs 7.5 lakh, Arjuna Award has been enhanced to Rs 15 lakh from Rs 5 lakh, the Dhronacharya (Lifetime) awardees, who were earlier given Rs 5 lakh will now be given Rs 15 lakh as cash prize, while Dhronacharya (Regular) will be given Rs 10 lakh instead of Rs 5 lakh per awardee. Dhyanchand Awardees will be given Rs 10 lakh instead of Rs 5 lakh.

Speaking about the decision, Rijiju said, “The prize money for the Sports Awards was last reviewed in 2008. These amounts should be reviewed once every 10 years at least. If professionals in every field have seen an enhancement in their earnings, why not our sportspersons.”

A total of 74 awards are being given in seven categories this year in a virtual ceremony.

National Sports Day 2020: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Pays Tribute To Dhyan Chand

