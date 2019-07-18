Former Player Narendra Hirwani To Work With India National Women's Cricket Team As Spin Consultant

﻿
Narendra Hirwani played 17 Tests and 18 ODIs for India. He is also a former National Cricket Academy (NCA) coach. He will travel with the India national women's cricket team on select assignments starting with the home series against South Africa in September.

Narendra Hirwani made his Test debut with 16/136 against the West Indies in 1988, at the age of just 19.
Former India international and National Cricket Academy (NCA) spin coach Narendra Hirwani is set to work as a consultant with the country's women's team.

It has been learnt that Hirwani, who played 17 Tests and 18 ODIs for India, will travel with the team on select assignments starting with the home series against South Africa in September.

India's T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur had recently expressed the need for a spin coach considering the team is full of spinners, including Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht and Deepti Sharma.

"It is not a full-time role since he is busy at the National Cricket Academy. He will travel with the team on and off. He also worked with them briefly during the team's recent camp at NCA," a BCCI official told PTI on Thursday.

The team doesn't need a batting coach with head coach and former India batsman W V Raman in charge but it could do with a fast bowling coach.

"Like the men's team, there should be a dedicated support staff for the women's team," a source close to the side said.

India, who have lost their last six T20s, have begun preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia in February-March next year.

They have not played international cricket since March and will be seen next in national colours in the limited-overs home series against South Africa.

