Naomi Osaka Eliminated From Tokyo Olympics Tennis Tournament

Osaka won her opening two matches in straight sets following a two-month mental-health break

Agencies 27 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:52 am
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, plays Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, during the third round of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Seth Wenig
The host country's superstar is out of the Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News

Naomi Osaka lost to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1 6-4 in the third round of the Tokyo tennis tournament on Tuesday.

The second-ranked Osaka, who was born in Japan and grew up in the United States, struggled with her usually reliable groundstrokes.

The 42nd-ranked Vondrousova produced a series of drop-shot winners and other crafty shots that drew Osaka out of her comfort zone.

Osaka won her opening two matches in straight sets following a two-month mental-health break. But conditions were different on Tuesday with the roof closed because it was raining outside.

(AP)

