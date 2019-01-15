Mumbai Police Takes Indirect Dig At Hardik Pandya And KL Rahul, Comes Up With Brilliant Message

Days after the suspension of Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for their sexist remarks on popular TV show, 'Koffee With Karan', the Mumbai Police subtly invoked the embattled cricketers to convey a message on how to be a 'gentleman'.

On Monday, Mumbai Police shared a brilliant message, which read: "A ‘Gentleman’ is a Gentleman, always and everywhere."

A ‘Gentleman’ is a Gentleman, always and everywhere. pic.twitter.com/oANwZH2WwY — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 14, 2019

On the same day, Pandya and KL Rahul tendered "unconditional" apologies for their sexist comments amid CoA chief Vinod Rai saying that the BCCI should correct the two players, not end their careers.

However, despite the apologies tendered by the duo, 10 BCCI units demanded a Special General Meeting (SGM) to appoint an ombudsman for carrying out an inquiry. Rai's fellow Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji wants an inquiry done by CoA and the BCCI office-bearers.

Brought back midway from the tour of Australia, Pandya and Rahul's immediate fate hangs in balance with the World Cup less than four months away. Rai, in an e-mail to Edulji, said that the "BCCI is not in the business of ending young careers".