Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Mumbai Indians 'Failed To Capitalise' On Good Start: Rohit Sharma After Kolkata Knight Riders Defeat

Defending Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders after scoring 155/6.

Mumbai Indians 'Failed To Capitalise' On Good Start: Rohit Sharma After Kolkata Knight Riders Defeat
Rohit Sharma, left, and Quinton de Kock, right, shared an opening stand of 78 runs for Mumbai Indians during their IPL 2021 match against Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

Trending

Mumbai Indians 'Failed To Capitalise' On Good Start: Rohit Sharma After Kolkata Knight Riders Defeat
outlookindia.com
2021-09-24T14:22:24+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 2:22 pm

Defending champions Mumbai Indians suffered a second straight loss in the UAE leg of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as Kolkata Knight Riders canter to a seven-wicket win in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Report | Scorecard | Points Table | News

Skipper Rohit Sharma, who returned to lead the side, scored 33 off 30 balls and added 78 runs with Quinton de Kock (55 off 42) for the opening stand after put into bat by KKR at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

But the five-time champions could manage only 155/6 as KKR fought their way back into the match. In the middle overs, from 10-15, MI scored just 26 runs. Also, the last ten overs resulted in 75.

"Few areas (went wrong). We started really well but didn't get enough towards the back end. I thought it was a good pitch, we failed to capitalise on the start we got and we didn't bowl well at the start," Rohit said after the match.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Powered by stunning knocks from Venkatesh Iyer (53 off 30) and Rahul Tripathi (74 not out off 42), KKR reached the target in 15.1 overs. It was KKR's seventh win against MI.

"We had to get small partnerships but we kept losing wickets at regular intervals, it is not easy for new batters to go in and start hitting the ball. It is something that happened in the last game as well and we will address it," Rohit added.

Back-to-back defeats left Mumbai Indians at sixth position with eight points from nine matches. KKR have also eight points from the same number of outings but are placed fourth thanks to their superior net run rate.

"It is always there at the back of the mind on where you stand, we are still in the middle of the table, so we have to get back and fight and hopefully get some wins on the trot," the 34-year-old said.

Mumbai lost to Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs in the first match of the UAE leg on Sunday (September) 19. They next play Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday (September 26) in Dubai.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Rohit Sharma Cricket - IPL Mumbai Indians (MI) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Indian Premier League 2021 Cricket Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Amit Trivedi ‘Hopes’ His Composition For ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2021 Anthem ‘Resonates Well With Fans’

Amit Trivedi ‘Hopes’ His Composition For ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2021 Anthem ‘Resonates Well With Fans’

IPL 2021, SRH Vs PBKS: Crisis-laden Sunrisers Hyderabad Clash With Struggling Punjab Kings

IPL 2021, DC Vs RR: Title Contenders Delhi Capitals Face Confident Rajasthan Royals

Hardik Pandya Getting Closer To Playing: Mumbai Indians Give Latest Update On All-rounder's IPL Return

Sunrisers Hyderabad Batter Sherfane Rutherford's Father Dies, To Leave IPL Bubble

World Archery Championships: Three Indians Enter Individual Quarters

Tom Felton, Harry Potter's 'Draco Malfoy', Collapses At Ryder Cup

Basketball Trailblazer Satnam Singh Bhamara Seals Pro-wrestling Deal

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

More from Sports

Serie A: Napoli Extend Perfect Start With 4-0 Win Over Sampdoria

Serie A: Napoli Extend Perfect Start With 4-0 Win Over Sampdoria

La Liga: Struggling Barcelona Held To Draw; Real Betis Win Again

La Liga: Struggling Barcelona Held To Draw; Real Betis Win Again

Australia Women Vs India Women, 2nd ODI: Defending 274, Jhulan Goswami Gives IND Great Start

Australia Women Vs India Women, 2nd ODI: Defending 274, Jhulan Goswami Gives IND Great Start

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Fined For Slow-over Rate Against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Fined For Slow-over Rate Against Mumbai Indians

Read More from Outlook

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

With a Dalit Sikh CM from the neglected Puad region, Congress has apparently checkmated the Akali-BSP alliance and BJP’s overtures to Dalits, and tried to retain its old voter base.

Dateline Hathras: For The Lawyer Fighting For Justice, The Nightmare Is Far From Over

Dateline Hathras: For The Lawyer Fighting For Justice, The Nightmare Is Far From Over

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / The family of the Hathras victim, who has been provided tight security cover by the Supreme Court, has demanded protection for their lawyer.

Broken Foot: An Artist's Comment On India's Caste System

Broken Foot: An Artist's Comment On India's Caste System

Sharmila Bhowmick / Mumbai-based artist, Prabhakar Kamble spoke to Outlook about his work – Broken Foot which appears on the cover of our latest edition. On the stands today.

Hathras: A Poet's Comment On A Post-Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Comment On A Post-Truth World

Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.

Advertisement