Poshan
Multiple Break-in Attempts At Dale Steyn's House, South Africa Bowler Shares Details On Social Media

Legendary South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn claimed that as many as three break-in attempts have been made at his house

IANS 11 June 2020
Miscreants tried to break into Dale Steyn's house three times since last Friday, the seasoned South Africa pacer said in a tweet adding they scared her mother in their latest attempt. (More Cricket News)

"3 attempted break ins since Friday at my house. Yesterday they destroyed my friends car and tonight scared the hell outa my mom who was alone at home.

"Rona definitely pushing people into desperation and I realize this tweet helps f**k all. Stay safe people," Steyn said in a tweet from his official Twitter handle.

Steyn, regarded as one of the finest fast bowlers of all time, received a recall to South Africa's Twenty20 squad for the three-match series against England, in a year when the World Cup in Australia is slated to be held later this year.

The ICC in its board meeting on Wednesday decided to 'wait and watch' before deciding on the fate of the 2020 edition of the T20 World Cup as it will keep assessing the situation before taking a call on the showpiece event that is scheduled to be held Down Under.

The experienced Steyn has not played for Proteas since March 2019 but has fully recovered from a shoulder injury and recently featured for the Melbourne Stars in Australia's domestic Big Bash League.

In 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is, Steyn has taken 439, 196 and 64 wickets respectively.

