MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Didn't Support Me Like Sourav Ganguly Did: Yuvraj Singh

Having played the majority of his international career under Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh admitted that 'Dada' is his favourite captain. The celebrated all-rounder also revealed that he didn't get the "kind of support" from Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Vira Kohli. (More Cricket News)

In an interview with Sportstar, Yuvraj said: "I have played under Sourav [Ganguly] and had a lot of support from him. I have more memories of time under Sourav because of the support he gave me. I didn't have that kind of support from Mahi [MS Dhoni] and Virat [Kohli]."

Yuvraj, 38, was the star of India's triumphant campaigns in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2011.

The southpaw also talked about his memorable knocks -- "169 at Bangalore (in 2007 when India was 61 for four) and the 57 not out against Australia in the 2011 World Cup quarterfinal."

He said that those "knocks came under tremendous pressure," then shared what was going on his minds when he faced that last ball of Stuart Board's over.

"The six sixes (in an over) were very memorable. The last three overs I had to swing every ball. The sixth ball I was expected a yorker. He (Stuart Broad) was under pressure and I was prepared. I just hit it straight," he added.

In an illustrious career, Yuvraj made 304 ODI appearances for India, scoring 8701 runs with the help of 14 centuries picked. He also played 40 Tests, and 58 T20 Internationals.

Yuvraj picked out Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan as the toughest bowler he has ever faced.

"I really struggled against [Muttiah] Muralitharan. I had no clue against him. Then Sachin [Tendulkar] told me to start sweeping [against Muralitharan] and I was at ease.

"Glenn [McGrath] would trouble me a lot with the away-going delivery. Luckily, I didn’t play much against McGrath because I was sitting out and cheering for the seniors in the Test matches," he said.

Yuvraj retired from cricket in June, 2019. He last played for India in an ODI against West Indies on June 30, 2017.