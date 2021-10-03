Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

MS Dhoni Jokes About Par Score After Rajasthan Royals Thrash Chennai Super Kings In IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals chased down Chennai Super Kings' 189/4 courtesy fifties from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube, which overshadowed Ruturaj Gaikwad's maiden IPL century.

MS Dhoni Jokes About Par Score After Rajasthan Royals Thrash Chennai Super Kings In IPL 2021
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, left, greets Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals after the end of their IPL 2021 match in Abu Dhabi, UAE on October 2, 2021. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

Trending

MS Dhoni Jokes About Par Score After Rajasthan Royals Thrash Chennai Super Kings In IPL 2021
outlookindia.com
2021-10-03T00:44:32+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 03 Oct 2021, Updated: 03 Oct 2021 12:44 am

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni felt that the dew set in during the second half helped Rajasthan Royals chase down a target of 190 which he believed was good enough on this track.

Highlights | Scorecard | Points Table | News

Rajasthan Royals chased down a stiff target in 17.3 overs courtesy 50 off 21 balls from Yashasvi Jaiswal and 64 not out off 42 balls from Shivam Dube which overshadowed the hundred from 'Player of the Match' Ruturaj Gaikwad.

"A bad toss to lose. 190 was a good score, and the dew made it flat, and the ball started coming on well. You needed to bat well, and they did that, and put pressure on the bowlers. They just took the game away in the first 6 overs," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Asked what could have been a par-score, the former India captain said in jest, "250 would've been closer to par given the way they were going. Don't think we could've scored more than 190."

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

According to Dhoni, it's a good wake-up call and they have learnt lessons from this defeat as well which would help them going into the play-offs.

"It's important to forget but also learn from this game, because there's no point learning if this happens in a playoff match. We could have used the dimensions better in terms of setting fields too."

Dhoni said that once they got those runs in the Powerplay, all he could have done was to take the game deep into the 16th or 17th over.

"I think the batsmen must assess quickly what is a good score, and you tend to go hard in the T20 format and then realise that it's not a 160-180 wicket. They assessed the conditions quickly, and they didn't let pressure get to the middle order."

In the first session, the ball was stopping and coming onto the bat but that can't take away anything from a brilliant hundred that Ruturaj hit.

"It was stopping a bit when their wrist spinners were bowling and it started coming on better later, that's when Ruturaj capitalised really well. Often when you lose the game it can get brushed under the carpet but it was a brilliant innings."

He admitted that he missed Deepak Chahar's bowling in this game.

"Deepak was really good with the new ball in earlier games, and we did miss him, because today the bowlers were under the pump."

Royals skipper Sanju Samson said that they are not thinking about play-offs qualification but just about doing well in the next game. He also agreed with Dhoni that his openers Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal finished the game in the Powerplay.

"Our openers finished off the game in the powerplay. Jaiswal was superb, hopefully he'll make it big. We have been discussing Shivam in the last 2-3 games. but Mahipal did a good job in the first few games including a 40 odd from 15 balls but we thought today could be Shivam's game."

Tags

PTI Mahendra Singh Dhoni Sanju Samson Yashasvi Jaiswal Shivam Dube Ruturaj Gaikwad Abu Dhabi UAE Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Rajasthan Royals Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Durand Cup 2021 Final: Local Favourites Mohammedan Sporting Face ISL Giants FC Goa

Durand Cup 2021 Final: Local Favourites Mohammedan Sporting Face ISL Giants FC Goa

Shivam Dube Scripts Stunning IPL 2021 Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Chennai Super Kings

Ronald Koeman Will Keep Job As Barcelona Coach: Joan Laporta

EPL: Chelsea Leave It Late To Beat 10-man Southampton, Everton Share Spoils At Manchester United

Ruturaj Gaikwad Reaches Maiden IPL Century With Stunning Six As CSK Toy With RR - WATCH

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Day-Night Test: Puja Vastrakar Demands More Intent As India Women Chase Improbable Win

Mumbai Cricket Association To Handover Wankhede Hospitality Box To Sunil Gavaskar

Rohit Sharma Blames Batters For Mumbai Indians' Defeat Against Delhi Capitals In IPL 2021

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings Upset Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings Upset Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

Dubai Expo 2020

Dubai Expo 2020

Dancers Practice Garba Ahead Of Navratri Festival

Dancers Practice Garba Ahead Of Navratri Festival

Advertisement

More from Sports

Wrestling Worlds: Ravinder Loses In Quarterfinals As Indian Grapplers Disappoint In Oslo

Wrestling Worlds: Ravinder Loses In Quarterfinals As Indian Grapplers Disappoint In Oslo

IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Ashwin Help Delhi Capitals Beat Mumbai Indians By Four Wickets

IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Ashwin Help Delhi Capitals Beat Mumbai Indians By Four Wickets

SAFF Championship 2021: All The Matches Will Be Tough, Reckons India Football Captain Sunil Chhetri

SAFF Championship 2021: All The Matches Will Be Tough, Reckons India Football Captain Sunil Chhetri

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Pink Ball Test: India Dictate Terms On Day 3, Australia Trail By 234 Runs

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Pink Ball Test: India Dictate Terms On Day 3, Australia Trail By 234 Runs

Read More from Outlook

Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Aparna Pande / The Biden-Harris administration is serious because India is at the heart of the US response to its peer competition with China.

PM Modi Accuses Opposition Of 'Intellectual Dishonesty', 'Political Deceit'

PM Modi Accuses Opposition Of 'Intellectual Dishonesty', 'Political Deceit'

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi's comments came when he was replying to a question about the labour and farm laws and the government's refusal to roll-back the three contentious agriculture laws.

IPL 2021: Shivam Dube Scripts Stunning Win For RR Vs CSK

IPL 2021: Shivam Dube Scripts Stunning Win For RR Vs CSK

PTI / Chennai get a 'Royal' thrashing as Jaiswal, Dube fifties overshadow Gaikwad's hundred.

Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

Outlook Web Desk / A symbol of struggle, non-violence and wisdom -here's what Gandhi means to us, in the words of young and old.

Advertisement