Live Cricket Scores, RR Vs CSK, IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Face Must-Win Game Vs Well-Drilled Chennai Super Kings

Follow live cricket scores and updates of RR vs CSK as an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals need to upset Chennai Super Kings to keep their IPL 2021 playoff hopes alive.
Nick Knight and Pommie Mbangwa with the pitch report for official broadcasters. Their verdict is, probably "the best-looking pitch, a flat wicket with a good covering of grass. Expect a batting friendly pitch."
Here are the squads -
Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Mahipal Lomror, Liam Livingstone, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shreyas Gopal, Tabraiz Shamsi, KC Cariappa, Glenn Phillips, Shivam Dube, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma
Having secured a knockout berth already in IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings will look to seal a top-two spot now and are looking good to do that when they face a beleaguered Rajasthan Royals in Saturday's second match. The RR vs CSK clash in Abu Dhabi will test the Royals, who face the challenging task of winning all their three games from here on. In IPL 2020, both CSK and RR had failed to make the playoffs but this season has been a completely different one for MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.
While Sanju Samson's RR have failed to find their feet, CSK have looked solid and played like a team. Not surprisingly, they have 18 points from 11 matches and they can well finish as table toppers if they don't suffer a form slump. RR have eight points from 11 matches but what's worrying is the inability of the team to deliver on the big days. The UAE leg has been poor for Royals and with Samson's best man -- all-rounder Chris Morris -- yet to do anything noteworthy, they have suffered. Evin Lewis has shown spunk with the bat and will be tested against a probing CSK bowling attack where Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur have been very impressive. Interestingly, MS Dhoni has won five tosses out of the 11 games CSK have played this season and won all five of them. Follow live cricket scores and live updates of RR vs CSK here.
