Monaco's Gelson Martins Suspended Indefinitely For Pushing Referee

Monaco winger Gelson Martins has been suspended indefinitely for pushing a referee, pending a Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) investigation. (More Football News)
Martins is facing a lengthy ban after pushing referee Mikael Lesage twice during Monaco's 3-1 Ligue 1 defeat at Nimes on February 1.
Having initially shoved Lesage following Tiemoue Bakayoko's 32nd-minute red card, Portugal international Martins was then sent off before pushing the referee again.
Martins, who joined Monaco permanently from LaLiga outfit Atletico Madrid in 2019, risks receiving a suspension of up to six months.
Monaco team-mate Bakayoko received a two-match ban after his sending off last week.
Martins has scored four goals and assisted another for Monaco, who are 10th in Ligue 1 this season.
