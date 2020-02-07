February 07, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Monaco's Gelson Martins Suspended Indefinitely For Pushing Referee

Monaco's Gelson Martins Suspended Indefinitely For Pushing Referee

Gelson Martins has been suspended indefinitely for pushing a referee, pending a Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) investigation

Omnisport 07 February 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Monaco's Gelson Martins Suspended Indefinitely For Pushing Referee
Gelson Martins in the melee.
Courtesy: Twitter
Monaco's Gelson Martins Suspended Indefinitely For Pushing Referee
outlookindia.com
2020-02-07T18:10:54+0530

Monaco winger Gelson Martins has been suspended indefinitely for pushing a referee, pending a Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) investigation. (More Football News)

Martins is facing a lengthy ban after pushing referee Mikael Lesage twice during Monaco's 3-1 Ligue 1 defeat at Nimes on February 1.

Having initially shoved Lesage following Tiemoue Bakayoko's 32nd-minute red card, Portugal international Martins was then sent off before pushing the referee again.

Martins, who joined Monaco permanently from LaLiga outfit Atletico Madrid in 2019, risks receiving a suspension of up to six months.

Monaco team-mate Bakayoko received a two-match ban after his sending off last week.

Martins has scored four goals and assisted another for Monaco, who are 10th in Ligue 1 this season.

Next Story >>

I-League, NEROCA FC Vs TRAU FC: Favourites Reversed In Reverse Leg Of Imphal Derby

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Football AS Monaco FC Ligue 1 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos