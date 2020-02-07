Monaco's Gelson Martins Suspended Indefinitely For Pushing Referee

Monaco winger Gelson Martins has been suspended indefinitely for pushing a referee, pending a Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) investigation. (More Football News)

Martins is facing a lengthy ban after pushing referee Mikael Lesage twice during Monaco's 3-1 Ligue 1 defeat at Nimes on February 1.

Having initially shoved Lesage following Tiemoue Bakayoko's 32nd-minute red card, Portugal international Martins was then sent off before pushing the referee again.

Martins, who joined Monaco permanently from LaLiga outfit Atletico Madrid in 2019, risks receiving a suspension of up to six months.

Monaco team-mate Bakayoko received a two-match ban after his sending off last week.

Martins has scored four goals and assisted another for Monaco, who are 10th in Ligue 1 this season.