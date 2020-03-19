Mohun Bagan Coach Kibu Vicuna Set To Join Kerala Blasters: Report

Mohun Bagan's I-League winning coach Kibu Vicuna is set to join Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Kerala Blasters, it has been learnt. (More Football News)

Vicuna helped Mohun Bagan secure their second I-League title with four rounds to spare before the remaining matches of the league had to be called off owing to coronavirus outbreak.

According to sources close to the development, Kerala Blasters' newly-appointed Lithuanian sporting director Karolis Skinkys was influential in convincing Vicuna to agree to join the side which finished seventh in the 10-team league.

Young winger Nongdamba Naorem, 20, who did exceedingly well under Vicuna at Mohun Bagan, is also expected to return back to his parent club after joining the Mariners on loan.

With Mohun Bagan merging with ISL champions ATK from next season and the latter announcing that Antonio Habas, who led them to a record third title, will remain the head coach of the new club, it made sense for Vicuna to join Blasters. It was Blasters' third campaign without playoff qualification.