Mohammed Azharuddin Appointed As Hyderabad Cricket Association President

Former India national cricket team captain Mohammed Azharuddin has been elected as president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association. Azharuddin's nomination was proposed by Adnan Mahmood and seconded by Zeeshan Adnan Mahmood last week for the post, and he won the HCA elections, 147-73.

He has represented India in 99 Tests and 334 ODIs, but had a controversial career, with match-fixing allegations ending it. His life ban was overturned in 2012, and he has participated in politics when he joined the Congress in 2009.

