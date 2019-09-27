Poshan
﻿
Mohammed Azharuddin Appointed As Hyderabad Cricket Association President

Mohammed Azharuddin is a former India cricket team captain, and will serve as president to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). He has represented India in 99 Tests and 334 ODIs, but had a controversial career, with match-fixing allegations ending it.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 September 2019
Former India national cricket team captain Mohammed Azharuddin has been elected as president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association. Azharuddin's nomination was proposed by Adnan Mahmood and seconded by Zeeshan Adnan Mahmood last week for the post, and he won the HCA elections, 147-73.

ALSO READ: Cricket In Hyderabad Has Suffered A Lot, Want To Bring About A Change: Mohammed Azharuddin

He has represented India in 99 Tests and 334 ODIs, but had a controversial career, with match-fixing allegations ending it. His life ban was overturned in 2012, and he has participated in politics when he joined the Congress in 2009.

More To Follow....

