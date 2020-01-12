Mohammad Kaif's 'Sudama Moment' With Sachin Tendulkar Sets Internet On Fire - Read Fan Reactions

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Sunday garnered a lot of appreciation on social media after the former Uttar Pradesh skipper posted an image on Twitter with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who was termed as 'Lord Krishna' in it.

"My Sudama moment with Lord Krishna," Kaif captioned the image, drawing huge applause on social media for his humility.

Here are some reactions:

What @MohammadKaif said is just a metaphor (krishna and sudama) but look how so-called #seculars, #hinduphoebs which are nothing but #radicals are abusing him.



Proud of your contribution to India and world cricket Mohd Kaif. Absolutely loved to watch ur game ðÂÂÂ — Santosh Kumar (@GlobingGuy) January 12, 2020

You are too good human being @MohammadKaif .. and this is NOT just because you are praising Hindu Gods in this tweet. India needs millions more like you ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ you are a even better sportsman off the cricket field #respect ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ — Mayank (@Iamayank1) January 12, 2020

Man with ZERO Haters .....@MohammadKaif ....

You are Proud of Uttar Pradesh ....We are lucky that we have @MohammadKaif & @ImRaina ...

Best Feilder ever cricket produced...

Proud of U Sir... — Abhishek Mishra MSDIAN (@msdian_abhi) January 12, 2020

Kaif, this is your humility.

You have yourself done a lot. All in all you are a nice human being. — Rinku (@rinku_views) January 12, 2020

Nice Caption ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤¦à¥Âà¤ª à¤¬à¤¤à¥Âà¤°à¤¾ (@ThePradeepBatra) January 12, 2020

You too are lord of fielding dear Kaif.

Above all you are a great sportsman and true Indian — Waseem KHAN (@Muntazirbean) January 12, 2020

But, as expected there are not 'sharable' reactions.

Kaif, considered as one of the best fielders India had produced, had retired from all forms of cricket in July 13, 2018. Significantly, it was on July 13 in 2002 when Kaif had played a crucial match-wining knock against England in the NatWest Trophy final to help India win the series.

Chasing a huge 326-run target, India were once in deep trouble after being reduced to 146/5 before Yuvraj Singh (69 off 63) and Kaif (87 unbeaten off 75) had notched a memorable win from the jaws of defeat.

In 125 ODIs, Kaif scored 2,753 runs, averaging 32.01 with two centuries to his name. In Tests, he scored 324 runs from 13 innings and a century.