January 12, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Mohammad Kaif's 'Sudama Moment' With Sachin Tendulkar Sets Internet On Fire - Read Fan Reactions

Mohammad Kaif's 'Sudama Moment' With Sachin Tendulkar Sets Internet On Fire - Read Fan Reactions

"My Sudama moment with Lord Krishna," Kaif captioned the image, drawing huge applause on social media for his humility

Outlook Web Bureau 12 January 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Mohammad Kaif's 'Sudama Moment' With Sachin Tendulkar Sets Internet On Fire - Read Fan Reactions
Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammad Kaif
Courtesy: Twitter
Mohammad Kaif's 'Sudama Moment' With Sachin Tendulkar Sets Internet On Fire - Read Fan Reactions
outlookindia.com
2020-01-12T20:55:49+0530

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Sunday garnered a lot of appreciation on social media after the former Uttar Pradesh skipper posted an image on Twitter with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who was termed as 'Lord Krishna' in it.

"My Sudama moment with Lord Krishna," Kaif captioned the image, drawing huge applause on social media for his humility.

Here are some reactions:

But, as expected there are not 'sharable' reactions.

Kaif, considered as one of the best fielders India had produced, had retired from all forms of cricket in July 13, 2018. Significantly, it was on July 13 in 2002 when Kaif had played a crucial match-wining knock against England in the NatWest Trophy final to help India win the series.

Chasing a huge 326-run target, India were once in deep trouble after being reduced to 146/5 before Yuvraj Singh (69 off 63) and Kaif (87 unbeaten off 75) had notched a memorable win from the jaws of defeat.

In 125 ODIs, Kaif scored 2,753 runs, averaging 32.01 with two centuries to his name. In Tests, he scored 324 runs from 13 innings and a century.

Next Story >>

Dakar Rally Tragedy: Hero Motosports Rally Rider Paulo Goncalves Dies

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Sachin Tendulkar Mohammad Kaif Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos