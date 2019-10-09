Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Mithali Raj, India Women's Cricket ODI Captain, Enters Record Books Once Again

Mithali Raj, India Women's Cricket ODI Captain, Enters Record Books Once Again

Mithali Raj, the highest run-scorer (6,731) in women's ODIs, is now the first female to complete two decades in international cricket.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Mithali Raj, India Women's Cricket ODI Captain, Enters Record Books Once Again
Mithali Raj retired from T20 cricket last month.
Twitter
Mithali Raj, India Women's Cricket ODI Captain, Enters Record Books Once Again
outlookindia.com
2019-10-09T17:30:18+0530

India captain Mithali Raj on Wednesday (October 9) became the first female player to last more than 20 years in international cricket. (CRICKET NEWS

She achieved the feat while leading India to an emphatic eight-wicket win over South Africa women in the first ODI of the three-match series in Vadodara. 

Mithali, who made her ODI debut against Ireland on June 26, 1999, completed 20 years and 105 days in the 50-over format. '

She, thus, became the only female cricketer to have played ODI cricket for over two decades.

The right-handed batswoman has played 204 ODIs till now, the most by a female, followed by England's Charlotte Edwards (191), Jhulan Goswami (178), Alex Blackwell (144) of Australia.

Mithali, 36, has also played 10 Tests and 89 T20Is for India.

She retired from T20 cricket last month.

*STATS UPDATED TILL OCTOBER 9, 2019

(PTI)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mithali Raj Vadodara India Women's Cricket Team Cricket Sports
Next Story : PAK Vs SL, 3rd T20I | Live Cricket Score: Whitewash Looms As Sri Lanka Eye Kill Against Top-Ranked Pakistan
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement