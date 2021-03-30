'Missing' Sports Journalist Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances

Purbajyoti Chutia, a renowned senior sports journalist from Assam, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Hatigaon area of Guwahati on Monday (March 29). (More Sports News)

According to reports, the 53-year-old was missing from Sunday midnight after he went out to switch on the water pump on the ground floor. His blood-stained body was found the next day in a drain, some 200 metres from his house.

His wife has registered a case under section 302 of the IPC at the Hatigaon police station.

Chutia worked with Niyomiya Barta, an Assamese language daily newspaper, as a sports journalist.

According to the Assam Tribune, the police examined call records and messages on Chutiya's phone, and based on which they detained one Julfikar Ali, a businessman, from Guwahati's Notbama.

It reported, quoting the assistant commissioner of police Jayanta Baruah, that the police did not initially find any injuries on Chutiya's body during their preliminary investigation. But Barua said Ali had lent Rs 50,000 to Chutiya and was "pressuring" him to return it.

