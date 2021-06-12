June 12, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Mirabai Chanu Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics, Confirms International Weightlifting Federation

Mirabai Chanu Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics, Confirms International Weightlifting Federation

The 26-year-old from Manipur has qualified on the basis of her standings on IWF's Absolute Ranking list.

PTI 12 June 2021, Last Updated at 7:31 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Mirabai Chanu Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics, Confirms International Weightlifting Federation
Mirabai Chanu is ranked second in the 49kg category in the International Weightlifting Federation rankings with 4133,6172 points in her kitty.
Courtesy: Twitter (@Media_SAI)
Mirabai Chanu Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics, Confirms International Weightlifting Federation
outlookindia.com
2021-06-12T19:31:34+05:30

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) on Saturday confirmed that star Indian lifter Mirabai Chanu has qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in the women's 49kg category. (More Sports News)

Chanu, the 2017 world champion in weightlifting, had secured her place in Tokyo by winning a bronze medal in the Asian Championship in Tashkent in April with a world record in clean and jerk.

READ: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Reveals Heartbreak

The 26-year-old from Manipur has qualified on the basis of her standings on IWF's Absolute Ranking list. The Indian lifter is ranked second in the 49kg category with 4133,6172 points in her kitty.

"Many congratulations to #TOPSAthlete weightlifter @mirabai_chanu who has qualified for #Tokyo2020 after @iwfnet published its Absolute Ranking list where she is placed 2nd in the women’s 49 kg," Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted.

Chanu was earlier ranked fourth but North Korea's withdrawal from the Olympics lifted the Indian to the second place.

ASLO READ: Why Mirabai Chanu Can Give India A Flying Start At Tokyo Olympics

This will be Chanu's second appearance in the Olympics, five years after a disappointing outing in Rio, where she failed to lift any of the weights in clean and jerk to bow out of the showpiece.

In the men's 67 kg category, India's Jeremy Lalrinnunga is ranked 12th and lost the continental quota to Korea's Hak Myeongmok, but the 18-year-old still has a chance to qualify.

The final list will be released on June 25.

China's Hou Zhihui is top-ranked in 49kg with 4926,4422 points.
As per IWF rules, the top eight lifters in each of the 14 weight categories, including seven in the women's group, are eligible to compete in the Games.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ENG Vs NZ: Stuart Broad Wants ICC To Do Away With Soft Signal Rule

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting Other Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos