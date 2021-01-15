January 15, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Mikel Arteta: Nothing Concrete Yet Regarding Mesut Ozil Amid Fenerbahce Links

Mikel Arteta: Nothing Concrete Yet Regarding Mesut Ozil Amid Fenerbahce Links

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insisted there was "nothing concrete yet" regarding Mesut Ozil's reported move to Fenerbahce

Omnisport 15 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Mikel Arteta: Nothing Concrete Yet Regarding Mesut Ozil Amid Fenerbahce Links
Mikel Arteta and Mesut Ozil
Mikel Arteta: Nothing Concrete Yet Regarding Mesut Ozil Amid Fenerbahce Links
outlookindia.com
2021-01-15T14:13:56+05:30

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insisted there was "nothing concrete yet" regarding Mesut Ozil's reported move to Fenerbahce. (More Football News)

Ozil, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has been heavily linked with a move to the Turkish giants.

But Arteta said no deal was done yet for the playmaker, who last played for Arsenal in March.

"Well, I don't know how close he's been before," he told a news conference after Thursday's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace.

"There are some conversations going on with [technical director] Edu and the club at the moment, but nothing concrete yet."

The 0-0 draw against Palace means Arsenal have failed to score in seven Premier League matches this season, as many as all of 2019-20.

Arteta accepted the draw was fair, with Arsenal sitting 11th in the table.

"I am disappointed because we wanted to win the game," he said.

"But I think a draw is a fair result because we lacked some freshness and some quality in the final third to win this match."

Arsenal are next in action on Monday, when they host Newcastle United.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

NBA: LaMelo Ball Putting Up Numbers Rarely Seen By Rookies

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Mikel Arteta Mesut Ozil Football Arsenal (Football) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos