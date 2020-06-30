June 30, 2020
Poshan
Maurizio Sarri's Staff To Study Juventus-Bound Arthur Melo 'Thoroughly'

Miralem Pjanic is seemingly edging closer to Barcelona following confirmation of Arthur's Juventus switch.

Omnisport 30 June 2020
Barcelona confirmed on Monday that Arthur Melo will join Juventus in a deal potentially worth €82million at the end of the season, and Miralem Pjanic is expected to go the other way.
Getty Images
outlookindia.com
2020-06-30T13:39:39+0530

Juventus staff will study Arthur "thoroughly" in order for Maurizio Sarri to get the best out of him following confirmation of his move from Barcelona.

(More Football News)

Sarri had expressed a desire to see Pjanic remain with the Bianconeri beyond the end of the season.

However, when speaking to the media shortly before the Arthur deal was confirmed, he emphasised savouring the Bosnia-Herzegovina international's talents while he is still with his club.

"If the transfer becomes official, [Pjanic] will be happy because he will end his career in a great team," Sarri told reporters.

"The boy can be happy with this solution, I am peaceful because he is serious and intelligent. The possibility that he doesn't give us 101 per cent, I don't see it.

"It's good for both that they focus on what they have to do now. The opening of the market is two months away, they still have to play some important games.

"Talking about the market doesn't give me pleasure. Some of the staff will certainly study Arthur thoroughly to get the clearest ideas, for now let's enjoy Pjanic in this season finale."

