February 12, 2021
Corona
Mandeep Singh To Lead Punjab In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Placed in Elite Group B, Punjab play their first match against Tamil Nadu on Feb 20.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 February 2021
Punjab skipper Mandeep Singh and spinner Harpreet Brar
Courtesy: Twitter
2021-02-12T15:33:50+05:30

Mandeep Singh will lead the Punjab team in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy starting February 20.  (More Cricket News)

The squad of 22 players will be travelling for Indore on February 13 afternoon for the tournament. Keeping in view the Covid-19 precautions, the boys will undergo quarantine and RTPCR Tests for COVID-19 before their participation in the tournament.

Punjab are placed in Elite Group B along with Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Andhra, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh.
Punjab play their first match against Tamil Nadu on Feb 20.

Team: Mandeep Singh (C), Gurkeerat Singh Mann (VC), Rohan Marwaha, Abhinav Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Karan Kaila, Mayanak Markande, Abhishek Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Barinder Singh Sran, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Brar, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Akul Partap Pandove, Gitansh Khera, Abhijeet Garg, Vinay Chaudhary

