Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Manchester United Vs Wolverhampton, Premier League 2021-22: Joao Moutinho Stuns Red Devils

Joao Moutinho’s 82nd-minute goal helped Wolverhampton a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League 2021-22. It was also Wolves' first victory at Old Trafford since 1980.

Manchester United Vs Wolverhampton, Premier League 2021-22: Joao Moutinho Stuns Red Devils
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Moutinho celebrates after scoring against Manchester United in Premier League 2021-22 at Old Trafford on Monday. | AP

Trending

Manchester United Vs Wolverhampton, Premier League 2021-22: Joao Moutinho Stuns Red Devils
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T09:20:42+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 9:20 am

Ralf Rangnick is beginning to understand just how big a job he has taken on at Manchester United. His players are already becoming dispirited, too. (More Football News)

Rangnick fell to his first loss as Manchester United manager after Joao Moutinho’s 82nd-minute strike earned Wolverhampton a 1-0 win in the Premier League 2021-22 on Monday and his team’s first victory at Old Trafford since 1980.

Outplayed for much of the game, Manchester United’s players looked like they would survive for a point until Moutinho met a defensive headed clearance by controlling the ball at the edge of the area and driving in a volley that rolled just inside the post.

This was the toughest test of Rangnick’s opening six matches in charge and United at times couldn’t get near Wolves, whose passing and movement was sharper in its first game in two weeks following COVID-19 issues in the squad.

Wolves had 19 shots in total, with the 15 in the first half the most by a visiting team at Old Trafford since the league’s statistic supplier, Opta, began recording stats in 2003. There were murmurings of discontent from the home fans, too, with some jeering Rangnick’s decision to substitute Mason Greenwood just before the hour.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

“I didn’t feel when I was on the pitch that we were all there together,” said United left back Luke Shaw, who complained of a lack of options on the ball and aggression off it. Shaw went on to paint a bleak picture of life in a squad that includes world-renowned players Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes, the latter of whom started on the bench.

“You look at our team, the players we have, we have unbelievable quality,” Shaw said. “Sometimes quality isn’t enough. We need to bring the intensity, be more aggressive, and bring more motivation. “Maybe from the outside it didn’t look like we had any of them three.”

United stayed in seventh place, 22 points off leader Manchester City and four off the top four after the most worrying display yet under Rangnick. “We didn’t play well at all, individually or collectively,” said the German, adding: “The game showed we still have a lot of work to do.”

Rangnick has had a benign start on paper after arriving as a replacement for the fired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with three of his four previous league opponents being the bottom three of Norwich, Newcastle and Burnley. Wolves was the first team from the top half to play Rangnick’s United and there was a gulf in class and team shape.

United’s new coach was supposed to bring a better pressing game to the team, but that isn’t apparent yet. “We didn’t press at all,” Rangnick said. “We weren’t able to get in pressing situations ... this is the big issue.”

A positive for United was a first start in nearly two years in all competitions for Phil Jones, a former England center back who has struggled with a longstanding right knee injury. He was given a rousing ovation when he made his first clearance and he barely put a foot wrong.

Jones couldn’t mark his return with a clean sheet, though, and it was his clearance that was pounced on by Moutinho for the goal, which made him the oldest visiting player at 35 to score a winner in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa preserved his shutout with a diving save to his right to keep out Bruno Fernandes’ free kick with one of the last acts of the game. “We came here with a big personality,” Wolves manager Bruno Lage said. “Credit for my team. We came here with a big ambition.”

Fernandes had been the player to come on for Greenwood and, within minutes, struck the crossbar with United’s best chance. Cristiano Ronaldo, making his 1,100th senior career appearance, also had a goal for United disallowed for offside.

“We have time to refocus back,” Shaw said, referring to the gap to United’s next game — at home to Aston Villa in the FA Cup next Monday. “We’ve got a long training week. And maybe the manager can bring some more ideas that he wants on the pitch.”

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo Bruno Fernandes Ralf Rangnick Old Trafford, Manchester Football Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester United English Premier League (EPL) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Scott Boland Retains Spot, Australia Recall Usman Khawaja For Sydney Test

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Scott Boland Retains Spot, Australia Recall Usman Khawaja For Sydney Test

Ferran Torres, Pedri Gonzalez Latest Players Down With COVID-19 At Barcelona

La Liga 2021-22: Sevilla Reduce Real Madrid’s Lead At Top Of Table With Win Over Cadiz

NZ Vs BAN, Live Cricket Scores, First Test, Day 4: Ebadot Hossain's (3/37) Double Strike Shakes New Zealand (136/4), Lead By 6

Manoj Tiwary, West Bengal Sports Minister, Named In Ranji Trophy Squad

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: India Can Still Win The Match, Says Ravichandran Ashwin

IPL 2022: Ashish Nehra, Gary Kirsten, Vikram Solanki All Set To Join Ahmedabad Team - Report

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Cut Mumbai City Down To Size, Throw League Wide Open

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara Flop Show

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara Flop Show

ISL 2021-22: Former Champions Bengaluru FC Face Winless East Bengal In Bambolim

ISL 2021-22: Former Champions Bengaluru FC Face Winless East Bengal In Bambolim

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Duanne Olivier's Big Feat And Ajinkya Rahane's Rare Duck - Statistical Highlights

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Duanne Olivier's Big Feat And Ajinkya Rahane's Rare Duck - Statistical Highlights

I-League 2021-22 Suspended For Six Weeks After Fresh COVID-19 Outbreak Inside Bio-bubble

I-League 2021-22 Suspended For Six Weeks After Fresh COVID-19 Outbreak Inside Bio-bubble

Read More from Outlook

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

Sanjay Rajoura / Make no mistake, these are the best times for comedy, humour and satire. A comic will speak till the cows come home. Try stopping and you shall be the next joke.

The Migrant Worker As A Tragic Hero, From Reel To Real

The Migrant Worker As A Tragic Hero, From Reel To Real

Ashwani Kumar / The sufferings of migrant workers have become the most rivetingly tragic tale of our times

2nd Test: Olivier's Feat And Rahane's Rare Duck - Stats

2nd Test: Olivier's Feat And Rahane's Rare Duck - Stats

Syed Pervez Qaiser / On Day 1 of South Africa vs India Test match at Wanderers, Duanne Olivier became the joint third-quickest Proteas bowler to get fifty wickets in terms of matches.

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Rejimon Kuttappan / Critically dependant on remittances from the Gulf, Kerala’s economy is staring at an abyss after lakhs returned home following Covid lockdowns

Advertisement