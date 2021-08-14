Manchester United Vs Leeds, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Man Utd vs Leeds Match In India

The Premier League got off to a flyer with newcomer Brentford defeating Arsenal in the opening match. The blockbuster encounter of the day will certainly be Manchester United taking on Leeds United. (More Football News)

United have spent massively during the transfer window adding Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to their squad. Bruno Fernandes will once again be at the centre of every Manchester United move, while Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire will look to continue in same vein as in European Championship.

Jadon Sancho has been included in the United squad for the Leeds match. Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Sancho will be involved in the PL opening match but refused to say if the winger will start the match or not.

Leeds finished ninth last season and will look to build on it with a strong start.

It's been 17 months since Manchester United last played in front of a capacity crowd - a 2-0 win over Manchester City - and as the Red Devils prepare for their 2021/22 Premier League season opener, much has changed inside Old Trafford.

United have ensured stadium sanitisation is of the highest level with the addition of 750 sanitisation stations. The club have also taken advantage of the time to make some other changes to the stadium, which includes a remodelling of both the home and away changing rooms plus the introduction of rail seating.

The playing surface has been completely overseeded for the new campaign while £11million has been invested to upgrade their accessibility facilities after consultation with the club's disability supporters' association.

With full fan attendance at Old Trafford on Saturday, new signings ready to be unleashed and months of preparation - United have one last task at hand - to land their first silverware since victory over Ajax in the 2017 Europa League final. (with inputs from AP)

Telecast and Live streaming:

Match: Manchester United vs Leeds United

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

On TV: The Premier League matches, will be telecast live on the Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD TV in India.

Live streaming for all matches will be on Disney+ Hotstar

