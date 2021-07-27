Manchester United, Real Madrid Agree Fee For Raphael Varane

July 27, 2021
The initial fee is believed to be around 39.8 million Euros but final details are still be completed

Agencies 27 July 2021, Last Updated at 7:32 am
Raphael Varane's impending arrival is the second big deal for Manchester United in recent weeks.
Courtesy: Twitter
France defender Raphael Varane took a step closer to becoming a Manchester United player when the English Premier League club agreed a fee with Real Madrid. (More Football News)

The initial fee is believed to be around 39.8million Euros but final details are still be completed.

Varane's impending arrival is the second big deal for United in recent weeks after Jadon Sancho's move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund.

(AP)

