Manchester City Vs Lyon Live Streaming: How To Watch Final Champions League Quarter-final Match Live

In the final quarter-final match of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League, Manchester City of England will meet French outfit Olympique Lyonnais (aka Lyon). (More Football News)

After relinquishing Premier League crown, and having failed to defend the FA Cup, Pep Guardiola's side Manchester City need Champions League title to salvage their season. They have impressed against the tournament's most successful side, Real Madrid in the round of 16. Now, they face a Ligue 1 side.

Lyon are not Real Madrid, but Rudi Garcia's Les Gones, which interestingly means 'The Kids', are no kids. Despite finishing a lowly seventh in Ligue 1, they reached the semis and final of the French Cup and French League Cup respectively. Then, overcome Italian giants Juventus in the round of 16 of Champions League.

The winners of the match meet either Barcelona or Bayern Munich -- two clubs previously coached by Guardiola himself.

All you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Lyon UEFA Champions League match:

What: UEFA Champions League, 4th quarter-final

Who: Manchester City vs Lyon

Where: Jose Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon, Portugal

When: Sunday, August 16 (in India)

Time: 00:30 am IST

TV Telecast: SONY TEN 2/HD

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Check your local Champions League broadcast partners HERE.

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct

Germany: TeleClub Sport Live, DAZN

Pakistan: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Mitele Plus, Movistar+

Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport Extra, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com

United States: CBS All Access, TUDN App, ZonaFutbol, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, UniMas, Univision

Form and head-to-head

Lyon were undefeated in both group games against Manchester City last Champions League season -- winning one and holding City to a draw.

City, for that matter fact, haven't beaten Lyon in three attempts in the tournament, which is their longest record against an opponent without a single victory.

For Lyon, they have failed to win any of their last six matches against English opposition in the Champions League, but are unbeaten in four opf those matches.

But Lyon are in their first-ever Champions League quarters since 2009-19, in contrast, City are in the last eight for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

Team news

Sergio Aguero continues to remain on the sidelines, meaning Gabriel Jesus will lead the frontline in Lisbon. Then, there is Raheem Sterling. But there's no certainty that outgoing David Silva will start this match.

For Lyon, Moussa Dembele, who was surprisingly dropped against Juventus, can be a starter, so thus Jason Denayer, who spent fours years at Etihad without getting a match.

Likely XIs

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodrigo, Gundogan; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.

Lyon: Lopes; Denayer, Marcelo, Marcal; Dubois, Caqueret, Guimaraes, Aouar, Cornet; Dembele, Depay.