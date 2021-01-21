January 21, 2021
Corona
Manchester City Striker Sergio Aguero Confirms Positive Coronavirus

Sergio Aguero has missed four straight games for Manchester City after coming into contact with another person who had contracted COVID-19

Omnisport 21 January 2021
2021-01-21T20:36:51+05:30

Sergio Aguero has confirmed he is self-isolating after returning a positive test for coronavirus. (More Football News)

The Manchester City striker has missed four straight games after coming into contact with another person who had contracted COVID-19.

Aguero announced his result on Twitter and it is not known when he will be free to return to training.

"After a close contact, I've been self-isolating and the latest test I took was positive for COVID 19," Aguero wrote.

"I had some symptoms and I'm following doctor's orders for recovery. Take care, everyone."

Aguero has played in just five Premier League games and nine matches in all competitions in a stop-start campaign.

Gabriel Jesus, Kevin De Bruyne and Ferran Torres have all been utilised as a central attacking option at times this term.

City are unbeaten in their past 16 matches in all competitions and are just two points off leaders Manchester United in the Premier League with a game in a hand.

Pep Guardiola's men face Cheltenham Town in the FA Cup this weekend and also have league matches with West Brom and Sheffield United within the next 10 days.

