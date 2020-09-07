Manchester City Duo Riyad Mahrez And Aymeric Laporte Test Positive For Coronavirus

Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have both tested positive for coronavirus, Manchester City have confirmed. (More Football News)

The Premier League side revealed the duo had contracted COVID-19, though they were displaying no symptoms, and were currently self-isolating.

The 2020-21 Premier League season begins on Saturday, September 12, though City's first fixture in the competition is against Wolves on September 21, in 14 days' time.

A club statement from City read: "Manchester City FC can confirm that Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Both players are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus.

"Everyone at the club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season."

Shortly after City released their statement, winger Mahrez tweeted: "Thank you for all the nice messages, I'm good. Stay safe everyone take care."

The 2019-20 Premier League season was halted in March because of the pandemic and resumed behind closed doors in mid-June, at which point the league was administering regular testing.

However, there has been a rise in positive cases across the sport in recent weeks, with some European borders having opened again.

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, who are due to begin their domestic campaign on Thursday, last week revealed six positive cases among their squad.

The first match of the Ligue 1 season was postponed last month after Marseille confirmed they had multiple coronavirus cases in their squad.

The current international window has also been affected, with Paul Pogba, Houssem Aouar and Steve Mandanda all unable to play in France's Nations League matches after contracting the virus.

The Czech Republic have also named an entirely new squad – which features just two players with previous caps – for Monday's encounter with Scotland after an outbreak of the illness.

