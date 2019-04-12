Mahendra Singh Dhoni Fined For Losing Cool During RR VS CSK IPL Humdinger

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni, captain of the IPL team Chennai Super Kings had an unprecedented confrontation with the on-field umpire during a match with Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Thursday, the star wicket-keeper batsman escaped a ban but has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee

In a rare instance, during the humdinger match at Jaipur, where Chennai played against Rajasthan, MS Dhoni, who was not even meant to be on the field of play, lost his cool and rushed out of the dug-out to challenge umpire Ulhas Gandhe after he flip-flopped on a no-ball on Thursday night.

"MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings captain, was fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the VIVO Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur," the BCCI stated.

Gandhe had tried to rule a waist-high full toss as no ball by RR all-rounder Ben Stokes. But he reversed his decision after square leg umpire Bruce Oxenford did not signal for it.

"Dhoni admitted to the Level 2 offence 2.20 of the IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," it further stated.

As it is the case with IPL teams, it's the franchise that will pay the fine on the player's behalf.

Dhoni was seen angrily gesturing at Gandhe for backtracking after initially signalling a no ball.

It took some convincing from Oxenford for Dhoni to head back to the dugout even though he seemed far from convinced.

But the confusion and the ensuing confrontation did not have a bearing on CSK's fortunes.

Stokes failed in the final over and Mitchell Santner finished the match with a six to take his team to a four-wicket win in a chase of 152.

According to the ICC Code of Conduct, which governs the IPL, showing serious dissent at an umpire's decision by words or action can lead to a maximum punishment of one-Test or two-ODI ban.

Match points

CSK allrounder Ravindra Jadeja's strange six during the match earned him Mahendra Singh Dhoni's bizarre appreciation at Jaipur, an incident that became the talking point for delighted fans after the match.

With a six off the last ball, another CSK all-rounder Mitchell Santner finished off the chase against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) reverse fixture.

PTI